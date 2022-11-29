Will the choice of the West to accelerate the stop to the sale of endothermic cars to rely only on electric vehicles lead to an unavoidable dependence on Chinese batteries? It’s not for sure. China‘s current dominance of the electric battery market could in fact end as early as 2030 if the United States and Europe were willing to invest more than 160 billion dollars by that date, or less than an eighth of the investments already planned by car manufacturers for the electric car. But money alone will not be enough, if it is not accompanied by the adoption of adequate protectionist policies, investments in alternative chemical products for batteries and greater use of recycling.

This is the recipe suggested by a Goldman Sachs report reported by the Financial Times. In detail, according to analysts, the 160 billion should be broken down as follows: 78.2 billion for the production of batteries; 60.4 billion for components; 13.5 billion for the extraction of lithium, nickel and cobalt; 12.1 billion for the refining of these raw materials. By planning these investments in time, by 2030 the automotive sector in the West will be able to free itself from China, creating a supply chain capable of becoming independent or at least not very dependent on Chinese batteries. But for the success of the project, Goldman Sachs suggests that the United States and Europe implement some protectionist policies towards China at the same time. An advice that the United States already seems to have accepted with the Inflation Reduction Act, a law passed recently which rewards, among other things, ‘made in the USA’ electric cars with purchase and production incentives and which is bringing Country several capitals from abroad, including Asia. In this context, according to forecasts, the market share of Korean producers in the USA could rise from 11% to 55% in 3 years.

And in fact, according to the Goldman Sachs report, thanks to the investments of the Korean LG and SK Hynix, the USA could obtain independence from China for batteries within 3-5 years. But if Biden has opened the game, arousing many protests and fears from overseas, even the Old Continent would be thinking of a sort of European sovereignty of the electric car, especially France which, through its Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, would like to oppose to the American Inflation Reduction Act a ‘European Buy Act’. The other key measure to achieve emancipation from China, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs, are investments in alternative chemical products for electric car batteries, such as sodium ions, and the development of recycling projects. Both paths on which Europe will have to concentrate above all, if it wants to achieve its objectives of electrification of mobility by 2035 without however depending on China.