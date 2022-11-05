Original title: “The Great Game” is set for Zhou Meisen’s new work, focusing on a century-old factory

Beijing Youth Daily reporter Yang Wenjie

Written by Zhou Meisen, directed by Han Xiaojun, starring Qin Hao, Wan Qian, Tian Yu, Zhang Meng, Tan Kai, and Ke Lan, the masterpiece “The Great Game”, adapted from Zhou Meisen’s novel of the same name, was officially announced and will be released in November. On the 5th, it landed on Dragon TV and Zhejiang Satellite TV, and the online platform Tencent Video broadcasted simultaneously. The play tells the story of the protagonist facing the pressure of many domestic and foreign opponents, leading the company to turn around against the wind, successfully promoting a century-old factory on the verge of bankruptcy, and successfully entering the international market.

“The Great Game” was written by Zhou Meisen, the screenwriter of the hit dramas “In the Name of the People” and “Breakthrough”. Zhou Meisen’s works have always been based on China‘s social and economic reform. Over the years, the accumulation of social observation and creative experience has enabled him to depict the complexity of the characters and the reality of the overall economic situation. In the game between Sun Heping, Liu Bing, and Yang Liu, there are thrilling mutual restraints and mutual encouragement from old friends for many years. What kind of subtle human nature and the texture of the times will be revealed in this, which makes people look forward to this one. Brilliant writing by the writer. On the basis of mature screenwriters, director Han Xiaojun has also directed excellent works such as “The Salt Merchant in Qing Dynasty”, “Dart Gate”, “The Back Sea is Not the Sea”, “In Those Years, We Are Young” and “The Turning Point of Life Together”, which can be described as a top team Escort the quality of the play.

In addition to the excellent behind-the-scenes team, “The Great Game” also has a group of powerful actors who present wonderful front-of-the-screen performances. There are actors who are both powerful and national, such as Qin Hao, Wan Qian, Tian Yu, Zhang Meng, Tan Kai, Ke Lan, etc. There are also old actors such as Liu Lin, Du Yuan, Li Hongtao, Luo Haiqiong, Fullstop, Liu Xiangjing, and Ding Yongdai. Affiliate.

Synopsis

Former friends, today’s opponents, who are the three heroes of the Han Dynasty

The group poster released on the 4th is based on the industrial sense of machinery. In front, Sun Heping (played by Qin Hao) and Qian Ping (played by Wan Qian), Liu Bingjing (played by Tian Yu) and Qi Xiaohua (played by Zhang Meng), Yang Liu (played by Tan Kai) ornaments) and Qin Xinting (Ke Lan ornaments) either sitting or standing, each with a different look. The main color of the poster is dark, solemn but fluid, and intriguing: under the strong industrial atmosphere, there is an undercurrent of game relationship between several people. The six protagonists were all former classmates of Hanjiang University, and Sun Heping, Liu Bingjing, and Yang Liu were once known as the “Three Heroes of Hanjiang University”. However, under the tide of the market, once old friends meet, they always have to be masters.

The story begins with the North Machinery Factory about to close down, and Sun Heping as the “last factory manager” under the help of the old secretary. Sun Heping is a new factory manager with a flexible mind and “trying for courage”. In the process of finding a way out for Beiji, Liu Bingbing, who is well versed in the rules of capital operation and good at borrowing from it, and Yang Liu, the helm of a state-owned enterprise who has advanced and retreated and devised strategies, are both. object of his help. However, it is foreseeable that no matter how warm the opening is, they are playing exciting and thrilling games under the calm water. The old classmates who all want to build a “great enterprise that will be passed down to future generations” may have nothing to do with life or death, but there will be winners and losers. Together with Qian Ping, who worked together with Sun Heping on the “battlefield” of Beiji, Qi Xiaohua, a well-mannered stock market trader, and Qin Xinting, a strong woman from a trust company, in the vast world of the heavy equipment manufacturing industry, several old classmates reunited to interpret the “big” Game” group portrait.

Coordination / Man Yi