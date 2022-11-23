ROME – With the aim of decarbonising the Italian motorway network, Autostrade per l’Italia, Eni and Cassa depositi e prestiti (Cdp) have signed a partnership for the development of joint initiatives in favor of the energy transition. The collaboration is aimed at sustainable mobility and embraces the development of new energy vectors for both heavy vehicles and cars, starting with biofuels from sustainable raw materials (and not at the expense of the food chain), hydrogen, biomethane and charging for electric cars. “Energy transition and circular economy – underlined Dario Scannapieco CEO and general manager of Cdp – are two of the 10 fields of intervention that Cdp has identified in the 2022-2024 Strategic Plan as priority areas, in line with the identified market gaps, with the objectives of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and with the missions of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Cassa’s will is to support interventions and projects, also in partnership with qualified industrial operators, such as in this case Autostrade per l’Italia and Eni, aimed at combating climate change and promoting sustainable development, while ensuring a significant impact socio-economic for the country”.

The agreement also considers the construction of renewable energy production plants through the installation of photovoltaic parks in the Autostrade per l’Italia areas or near the motorway network, also through specific corporate vehicles. The content of the refueling areas will change and they will welcome more and more charging stations and new decarbonised vectors (electricity, biomethane, hydrogen) starting with Eni biofuels, which will also be available in pure form from January 2023.





“In a context that sees sustainability as an absolute and no longer postponeable priority – added Roberto Tomasi, CEO of Autostrade per l’Italia – it is a fact that the motorway network and road transport continue to be an essential factor of development, driving force for the national economy. This is why Autostrade per l’Italia continues its commitment to research and training with conviction in the name of transition and, from this point of view, the difference can be played by the network of consolidated synergies between the major Italian players, an indispensable factor for achieving large-scale systemic projects. The alliance between Eni, Cdp and Aspi is an alliance that will be able to make a difference, in the name of increasingly green mobility, looking to the future of the new generations, in the right balance between respect for the environment and growth of the country”.

Near the areas of Autostrade per l’Italia or the motorway network, where plants for the production of energy from renewable sources will be built, it will be possible to set up energy communities to encourage collective self-consumption initiatives. The partnership also provides for the definition of programs for the development of sustainable products for the improvement of the pavement of the motorways, circular economy initiatives such as the collection of used tires, which can be transformed into sustainable chemical and energy products, including the road surface. “An effective energy transition path requires not only a long-term vision and new technologies, but also teamwork with the major Italian players. From this point of view, the union of intents with Autostrade per l’Italia and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is particularly important – concluded Giuseppe Ricci, Energy Evolution director of Eni. Today we bring together various solutions for the decarbonisation of long-distance transport, including for heavy vehicles, enhancing their effectiveness thanks to the infrastructural strength of Autostrade and the solidity and economic-financial experience of Cdp”. (Maurilio Rigo)