The great Jazz is in Ischia

In this glimpse of summer, festivals transport us to our famous islands. From great jazz to Ischia, where we will witness not so frequent dialogues, such as that between the jazz piano of Danilo Rea and the voice of Fiorella Mannoia, or between the trumpet of Paolo Fresu and the piano of Rita Marcotulli; to Elba, which we travel through in its localities, also with a musical journey to Capraia; in the famous Tuscan Val d’Orcia, in a 17th century palace.
Elba Island
Until 10 September the 27th edition of the Festival, which takes place in Portoferraio and in other Municipalities of the Island of Elba, Capoliveri, Rio, Marciana and Marciana Marina, with an unprecedented “trip” to the Island of Capraia. In the wake of the union between music and nature, between art and history, and the dialogue between different repertoires, styles and sounds, from chamber and symphonic music to jazz and Brazilian music. Among the many concerts we mention the one at the Villa Romana delle Grotte, which offers a special view of the gulf of Portoferraio, where on August 30th (6.30 pm) the Signum Saxophone Quartet will play music by Haydn, Ginastera, Gershwin, Bernstein. And Fabrizio Bosso’s jazz trumpet, on the 9th in Marciana Marina, with a tribute to one of the icons of black music, Stevie Wonder.
Ischia (Naples)
From 30 August to 1 September in Lacco Ameno the 14th edition of Ischia Piano & Jazz, at the L. Carriero Auditorium, which sees a concentration of great musicians. Opens Fiorella Mannoia in duo with a pianist like Danilo Rea; Paolo Fresu’s trumpet follows on the 31st together with Rita Marcotulli’s piano; and concludes Stefano Bollani’s plan. www.pianoejazz.it
San Quirico d’Orcia (Si)
In the Casa dell’Abate Naldi the concert by the Trio Fenice, music by Schubert and Dvořák. The Casa dell’Abate Naldi, also called Palazzo Simonelli-Santi, was built in the 17th century on behalf of Matteo Naldi, a Sienese doctor and scientist, archiater of Pope Alexander VII Chigi. This is how the appointments of the Dimore del Quartetto continue, the creative enterprise that enhances chamber music and European cultural heritage, in a circular economy. Forthcoming concerts: on 1 September the Belinfante Quartet in Castel Belasi, Campodenno (TN); on the 3rd the Quatuor Akilone at Villa Arconati, Bollate (MI).