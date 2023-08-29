The great Jazz is in Ischia

Headquarters Reporter Observation丨Responsible and incapable of responding to the fire in Maui, Hawaii The US government has lost popular support

On August 8, a fire broke out in Maui, Hawaii, USA. According to official data released on the 24th, the fire has killed 115 people and hundreds of others have lost contact.

The fire in Maui, Hawaii, exposed the multiple problems of the local government: helpless in responding to a catastrophe, and slow to respond after the disaster. This fire can be said to be a natural disaster, but it is even more a man-made disaster.

Main station reporter Jin Dong: This is the Lahaina area, the hardest-hit area in Maui, Hawaii. The fire exposed many problems: there was no alarm before the fire broke out, there was a lack of water when the fire was extinguished, and rescue was slow after the fire broke out. This made the people lose confidence in the US government.

Lahaina Disaster Victims: My new apartment is just off Front Street, I just bought it and now the house is gone. There was no warning, not at all.

Wally, a Maui resident: The government said that the alarm system is actually for the tsunami, not the fire. If the alarm is sounded, the people will think that there is a tsunami and everyone will run up the mountain, but in fact the mountain is on fire. The government has done a lot of things wrong, and it’s too late to tell.

Maui resident Angie: I don’t understand the decision not to sound the alarm. I think everyone is smart enough to know not to run into the fire.

According to local people, the U.S. government’s rescue and relief work for this disaster is also very lagging behind. The early rescue work was almost entirely organized by local residents. Since the fire broke out, the federal government’s various rescue efforts have also been “long overdue.”

Han Yi, a Maui resident: We know the government will be slow, so we take care of ourselves. As Hawaiians, we know we can take care of ourselves. But there are a lot of people here who don’t have the skills that we grew up with, and there are a lot of older people who don’t have the ability to do much work, so we take care of them, we have canned food, drinking water, hot meals every day.

It is understood that on August 15, the US Federal Emergency Management Agency approved approximately US$2.3 million in disaster relief assistance. On August 14, the U.S. State Department announced that it would provide another $200 million in military support to Ukraine. The analysis believes that the indifference of American politicians to the disaster in Maui is rooted in the competitive party politics in the United States, and the hard currency of this kind of politics is votes. The state of Hawaii is a U.S. overseas territory, and the majority of Maui’s residents are Native Americans. American politicians have always ignored the interests of this group and have no motivation to care about them.

The fire in Maui exposed the serious lack of emergency management and social responsibility of the US government. People said that their future homes can be rebuilt, but the trauma of their hearts is difficult to heal.

Copyright and Disclaimer

Copyright statement: All manuscripts whose source is “Jiangsudian, Xinhua Daily and its sub-newspapers” or “Xinhua Newspaper Network” are the exclusive copyright of Xinhua Newspaper Network, and shall not be reproduced or mirrored without permission; authorized reproduction The source must be indicated as “Xinhua Newspaper Network”, and the cable header of “Xinhua Newspaper Network” must be reserved.

Disclaimer: Manuscripts reprinted on this site only represent the author’s personal views and have nothing to do with Xinhua News Agency. Its originality and the text and content stated in the article have not been confirmed by this site, and this site does not make any guarantee or commitment to the authenticity, completeness, and timeliness of this article and all or part of the content, text, and text. Readers are only for reference, and please Verify the relevant content yourself.