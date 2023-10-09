THE GREAT MACHINE – Omer, Aviran & Michael

Our show is a ceremony

We are in the Third District in Vienna, it is Sunday May 21st and the sun is shining. Time for us to go to the Viper Room, two floors down to the basement. In front of the location we meet the first fans of the band THE GREAT MACHINE, who we immediately welcomed backstage for an interview. The stoner rockers put on a show that evening that was just as exciting as their current album “Funrider” promised. So there’s enough conversation material for a humorous interview with the gentlemen.



We don’t really have a pattern according to which we write songsOmer

Hello guys, thank you for taking the time to talk to us!

Aviran: It’s our pleasure.

You come all the way from Israel, how is the tour going so far, what was your last stop?

Aviran: We were at the dessert festival, it was cool, “we nailed it”. It was a good show for us, we were on a smaller stage and we didn’t expect such a great show. But it was the best time ever. We now have six or seven more shows to go.

Nice, what’s the next stop for you?

Aviran: Dortmund.

Let’s talk a bit about your song writing, tell us how it works for you. Who brings the ideas?

Aviran: Usually someone comes up with a riff or a melody.

Omer: We don’t really have a pattern according to which we write songs. Sometimes the riff comes first, sometimes the lyrics come first, and then sometimes it becomes a song. Sometimes it’s just one part and we combine it with something older of us and it becomes a song later.

I think “Funrider” is the first album for us that was actually written. We were in the studio a lot. It’s not a boom boom live album, it has ups and downs. It was kind of difficult for us in the studio without the direct feedback from the audience for me as a performer. As it was at Dessert Fest, the crowd was great and that’s why we were in a good mood. “Funrider” was a challenge and we are fun riding 🙂

Cool. So from what I hear from you, you love playing live.

Aviran: Yeah, that’s what we do. We are connected to this ceremony. And the album is something different. We started playing together in our bedrooms 23 years ago, the two of us.

Are you brothers?

Aviran: Yes, I was 12, he was Omer was 16 and we really wanted to get on stage and play songs. Since then we have been connected to this energy and we always want to increase this energy and that is why live music is the most important thing for us as a band, as artists.

Omer: We don’t just come and play the album. If you want that, you have to listen on Spotify or wherever. When you come to the show, that’s what I feel, there’s the song, but then the energy of the night comes and the tempo and the atmosphere and the “wildness” changes, it remains to be seen what it will be. It’s alive. There is no “this is what the song has to sound like” for me as a musician. I know what it has to be, but I want to be free within the song. The structure remains the same, but the feeling is different. That’s why we love playing live. I don’t write solos either, I just play around. And that is the core of what GREAT MACHINE is all about.

Does that mean we’ll hear some jams from you today?

Omer: Yeah, it’ll be different, but it’s like Aviran said. It’s a ceremony. It’s a good ceremony when everyone in the audience is fully involved “when the magic happens the magic happens”, for us and for the audience.

You mentioned you were brothers and grew up together. What were your biggest musical influences?

Omer: For me, it was Israeli music that I liked. And the first time I wanted to pick up a guitar was when I heard Kurt Cubain for the first time – by far. But then a lot developed quickly. What shook my world was more his live performances on stage than the actual music. I think he liberated himself on stage. It’s like he’s in Trace from rock music. But then there was a lot more, LED Zeppelin, after which I wanted to play guitar.

How are you doing Aviran?

Michael (just enters the room): Don’t believe a word they say, those crazy guys haha

Ahaha, you seem very professional

Aviran: I don’t know what my influence was…my mother. She has always played loudly for as long as I can remember.

Hi Michael, introduce yourself briefly.

Michael: Hi, I’m Michael and I play drums.

Then the next question goes straight to you, Michael. Which song from your album Funrider do you like best and which one do you like to play live?

Michael: Hard question. I’m bad at answering questions, which I mostly like…nothing at all. That’s the wrong question, it changes every day. I could never choose a favorite color or favorite food.

Omer: We are all fun riders, we all have fun, and you have a job with this interview, you are here with us and we can tell you our story. And that’s fun, that’s good energy and I saw that at the Desert Festival too.

I can see that you live your music and love being on the road as a band. The next question may be difficult, you don’t have to answer it. Does your music also have a political side?

Aviran: No not at all. We have enough dark secrets of our own.

Omer: We don’t care about politics.

Aviran: I wouldn’t say I don’t care, but I just don’t have faith. I don’t think there is an ounce of sincerity in politics. When I think about it, it makes me sad, it’s like a black hole that goes in. Politics is a dark system.

Omer: Yes, and the influence that politics has exists one way or another, whether we incorporate it into our music or not. We all live in it. And if you focus even more on that and you use more of your focus on politics, that doesn’t make sense to me. It’s not about “Fuck the System” either

Aviran: Doch, “Fuck the System” haha!

Omer: Haha, yes, but “fuck the system nice”.

Quick question about your artwork. At Funrider you took a different style, what can you tell us about that?

Aviran: We like comics and we wanted to express ourselves in a tangible visual image this time. Our designer is actually part of the band too. He was there from the beginning. He and Michael also have a Cinimatic touch.

Michael: If you look at our artwork you will see that they are all different.

Omer: It’s like the songs, it’s constantly changing.

Last question, what happens after the European tour?

Omer: We’ll finish the tour now, then we’ll go home to our families and children, and we’ll go on tour again in the summer. Then we play in Italy and Switzerland.

Anything else you would like to tell our readers?

Aviran: If you’re down and this interview was boring for you, call your mother and tell her you love her for everything she’s done for you. And when you’re sad, make yourself some good pasta.

I’ll drink to that. Thank you for the interview!

Band-Links:

