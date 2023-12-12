The great “Revolutionary Calm” by Ornella Vanoni

Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s called “Calma Rivoluzionaria Live” and it is Ornella Vanoni’s latest work. It is a collection of songs – including the great hits – created as a recording of the tour that the queen of Italian music held in the major theaters of the Peninsula accompanied by an all-female band who set to music the spoken tracks taken from the theatrical work ” Women and music”, written by Vanoni herself with Federica Di Rosa.

Samuele Bersani

An album in which there is no shortage of collaborations with other artists, just like in the unreleased song that gives the title to the LP, “Calma revolutionary”, sung together with Samuele Bersani. “I liked the idea of ​​demonstrating that the creativity and competence of the fairer sex can give an edge to the emotions of a listener,” declared Ornella Vanoni with satisfaction, especially considering that the Milanese artist found herself facing a recording session for the first time after the delicate heart surgery she underwent last year.

A particular role in the success of this project was the participation of Bersani who with this work made his debut as a producer in what is one of the most important releases of the year by the Bmg record company. “Revolutionary Calm” arrives two years after Ornella Vanoni’s last album (which will celebrate 90 years next year) offering a musical journey through some of her great successes. From the notes of “Sotto il sole con il mare”, to then continue with “Anima” by Pino Daniele, “L’avventura”, “La lust, la madness”, “Io so che ti amorò”, up to the homage to maestro Vinícius de Moraes with “Samba per Vinicius”, concluding with an invitation to leave room for happiness to the rhythm of “Sadness… please go away”.

“Walking”

The second unpublished work, however, is “Camminando”, of which Pietro Cantarelli is the author and composer. “Presenting yourself in front of an audience, always finding new stylistic features to make a tour special is never easy and requires care and love in every single detail – explained the singer, who after meeting fans at the Mondadori in Milan, will be in Rome -. I like to think that exposing myself once again, as I am, as I sing live, brings me closer and closer to people with my fragilities but also with my desire to celebrate life”.

In the name of tradition, but also of renewal, is the format proposed for this work which is available on vinyl LP with the songs that have marked the artist’s career and life recorded in a special live version and which will be accompanied by the vinyl with the two unreleased ones. And then there will be a CD made up of 25 tracks which include both unreleased songs and moments of entertainment with the public and the great classics of the artist’s career, as well as the bonus track “Calma Rivoluzionaria” in the version sung only by Ornella Vanoni. Also particularly suggestive are the covers of this album which have the Moon as their protagonist, yellow, white and blue (each associated with a format) to represent that part of each of us that remains in the shadow behind the sun, but which then emerges with a beauty mysterious, capable of reflecting the deepest interiority.

