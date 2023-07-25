The great summer festivals in music

Listen to the audio version of the article

The summer of great traditional festivals has begun. Here are the Proms in London, symphony concerts from mid-July to the first week of September, programs often of great interest, informal atmosphere and reasonable prices. Then Salzburg, which devotes itself a lot to opera, but with a full-bodied symphonic and chamber music presence (with the specialty of singing evenings), and numerous prose performances. While in Milan we go to listen to ancient music in the enchanting places of the city, for the Milano Arte Musica festival.

London

At the Royal Albert Hall, with its impressive seating capacity of approx. 5,200 seats, the famous Proms symphonic music festival has just started, organized by the BBC, with daily concerts until 9 September. Proms derives from Promenade Concerts, because there are no chairs in a couple of areas; one stands (or sits, or even lies down on the floor – in the Gallery, where there is more space) in an informal atmosphere. Well-chosen programs and prices starting from 8 pounds (with which you can hear, for example this year, a formation such as the Boston Symphony Orchestra conducted by Andris Nelsons). The concerts can also be heard live on BBC Radio Three, and remain available for listening for a week. Among the next concerts here is the 30 one of the greatest pianists, Daniil Trifonov, together with the BBC Orchestra, who presents the Piano Concerto (2022) by the forty-year-old American Mason Bates, winner of a Grammy Award. On August 4, one of the important young conductors, Klaus Mäkelä, with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and a pianist like the star Yuja Wang.

Milano

On the 25th in the Church of San Bernardino alle Monache, a good opportunity to listen to the Sonatas for viola da gamba and harpsichord by JS Bach, with a cellist like Christophe Coin. It is one of the appointments of the 17th edition of the Milano Arte Musica festival, dedicated to early music, which continues until 30 August.

Salzburg

The famous festival has started, which continues until 31 August, including operas, symphonic and chamber concerts, prose. Among the premieres we remember “Macbeth”, by Verdi, from 29 July, with special attention to Lady Macbeth played by a soprano like Asmik Grigorian, whose success was widely decreed by the Salzburg public as Suor Angelica and Salome, in the recent editions of the Festival; the direction is entrusted to Krzysztof Warlikowski, whose Salzburg direction of the Straussian “Elektra” was much appreciated. And “The Greek Passion” by Bohuslav Martinů, composed in 1957, which is not seen often. Then of course the series of symphonic concerts with the Vienna Philharmonic (which is also the pit formation in the operas), the arrival of the Boston Symphony Orchestra with its conductor Andris Nelsons, and the inevitable two programs that the Berlin Philharmonic presents in the last days of the Festival, with its conductor Kirill Petrenko.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

