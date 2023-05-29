The Greatness of the Lixu Era | A New Chapter of the Ultimate Aesthetic Symbol of Video——Anman Vision-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

Source Title: The Greatness of the Lixu Era | A New Chapter of Image Ultimate Aesthetic Symbols – Anman Vision
Amman meaning
Reshaping Anman’s Visual Spiritual Order
Since the birth of human consciousness, the pursuit of beauty has never stopped. But the art of concentrated expression of aesthetic consciousness has always been in the hands of a few people.With the development of economy and society, the material wealth brought by benefits far exceeds
The positioning concept of Anman Vision is
Art comes from emotion, and emotion is caused by the environment. The natural beauty of truth and love, the most authentic form of emotion, must be at the highest level in the human need system.
The Choice of Anman’s Visual Circle
The real top luxury image is not a pile of beauty, but to give the experiencer a shooting experience beyond the past starting from the image itself. “One City, One Golf”
The same yearning for nature, the same obsession with aesthetics, and the same pursuit of the concept of top luxury.
Anman Vision Source Qi Jing San creates fog
AMANVISION was founded in 2021. The founder, Mr. Jing San, chose to use the order and truth of video art to explore the disordered form of pure emotion, combining natural photography with humanistic photography, aiming at the boundless resonance of People·Nature·Time The realm of light and shadow, reconstructing the philosophy and art of light and shadow and a new system of image aesthetics.The point of origin is
Anman Vision is born from a single thought
Undefined, the natural beauty of truth and love.
Anman has successively opened in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Xiamen, Dali, Lijiang, Sanya and other domestic famous economic and tourist cities. And the international sites will be opened one after another. World famous cities such as Bali, Maldives, Iceland and Paris are under preparation.
Anman·Beijing
Advocating nature and awe of nature. On the top of the hill, above the forest canopy, in a secluded place away from the flashy city. Selected natural materials create a simple and elegant style while exuding a modern texture. Set the tone of oriental subtlety and sensibility in secret and comfort.
Anman·Hangzhou
The style of the lakeside of the south of the Yangtze River combined with the simple and comfortable decoration concept of the new era makes the perfect combination of taste, elegance and human nature that is always suitable for light makeup and heavy makeup. Immersed in the tranquility and peace of the clouds, you can perceive the link between human history and nature.
Anman·Shanghai
Observers in the city overlook the beauty of the magic city. With a concise and artistic atmosphere, thinking above resonance and hustle and bustle, it transcends the paradox of entering the world and leaving the world, and returns to the peace and tranquility of elegance and harmony.
Anman·Xiamen
Nestled in the forest, overlooking the blue sea. Surrounded by natural beauty, it is refreshing. The light golden sunshine covers the green lawns that are consistent throughout the seasons, and the long sea breeze blows quietly, immersing yourself in the rhythmic atmosphere that belongs to nature.
Anman·Sanya
The coastline recedes, drawing a circle as a boundary. Forming simple and pure islands between natural green barriers. Leaning against the blue sea and blue sky to look at the horizon, the shadows of the coconut groves are leisurely and elegant, forming a quiet kingdom of its own.
….
Anman’s vision is not a choice, but a common cognition based on the same pursuit in the circle. Distinguishing the false while preserving the true is cognition, and under cognition is choice. The luxury journey of Anman photography is a kind of aesthetic contract that coincides with each other.