Amman meaning The undefined, natural beauty of truth and love. In the evolution of Chinese character history, “an” has always had the meaning of tranquility and stillness, more like a harbor-like sense of spiritual sustenance.we translate it to The truth of love. The pursuit of truth and love is the aspiration of all living beings. It is far away, unrestrained, and ubiquitous, but it is also difficult to capture its true form and requires a long search. Reshaping Anman’s Visual Spiritual Order Since the birth of human consciousness, the pursuit of beauty has never stopped. But the art of concentrated expression of aesthetic consciousness has always been in the hands of a few people.With the development of economy and society, the material wealth brought by benefits far exceeds The spiritual comfort of metaphysical aesthetics. The ultimate aesthetic system gradually escapes the public’s attention and moves towards the paradise of the spiritual world. The reshaping of the aesthetic order in the new era is based on the same pursuit and shared cognition. The positioning concept of Anman Vision is Luxurious, Small minority, Privately enjoyed, advocating a natural state after complexity. Its concept of “luxury” originates from the unrepeatable journey constructed by time and images. It is also a reflection on the retranslation of “mind and matter” originating in Eastern philosophy. “Every sound is produced by the human heart. The movement of the human heart is caused by things.” Art comes from emotion, and emotion is caused by the environment. The natural beauty of truth and love, the most authentic form of emotion, must be at the highest level in the human need system. Anman’s luxury photography journey creates the most advanced film studio for the experiencers, creating the most natural and comfortable atmosphere, from things to hearts, to reflections from hearts. The Choice of Anman’s Visual Circle The real top luxury image is not a pile of beauty, but to give the experiencer a shooting experience beyond the past starting from the image itself. “One City, One Golf” Relying on the original gift of the source of nature, Anman will choose one of the city’s top golf courses as the filming location every time a city is opened to create a private and free luxury space. Use natural perception to magnify the true emotions, use natural light and shadow to trace the boundaries of emotions, use natural landscapes to construct a reflection of the spiritual world of the experiencer, and capture the natural and true emotions in a natural state. The same yearning for nature, the same obsession with aesthetics, and the same pursuit of the concept of top luxury. Anman co-brands top resort hotels in several cities: Hangzhou Fuchun Mountain Residence, Xiamen Tefang Portman Seven Star Bay Hotel, Beijing Reignwood Manor, Lijiang Jinmao Puxiu Snow Mountain Hotel, etc., take the ideal concept of site selection, visual concept beyond the times, and boundless service concept as the cornerstone of concept and code of conduct. The film-style shooting technique is adopted to create a sense of three-dimensional space, allowing the experiencer to express their emotions immersively, creating a circle of choices at the top of the pyramid. Anman Vision Source Qi Jing San creates fog AMANVISION was founded in 2021. The founder, Mr. Jing San, chose to use the order and truth of video art to explore the disordered form of pure emotion, combining natural photography with humanistic photography, aiming at the boundless resonance of People·Nature·Time The realm of light and shadow, reconstructing the philosophy and art of light and shadow and a new system of image aesthetics.The point of origin is Jing San creates fog (Anman Visual R&D Art Center). “Jing San” is the most beautiful image that carries all things with images. “Well” is taken from the shape of the golden composition of photography, and “San” means all the existence of “three lives and ten thousand things” in Eastern philosophy. “Fog making” is also “creation”, implying a new vision and a new way of photography. “Fog” is the fog that has been cleared away, and it is also the realm of spiritual images that the public has not explored. Capture the purest emotional images from the perspective of a master, and create a work of art shared by the photographer and the subject. Anman Vision is born from a single thought Undefined, the natural beauty of truth and love. Anman has successively opened in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Xiamen, Dali, Lijiang, Sanya and other domestic famous economic and tourist cities. And the international sites will be opened one after another. World famous cities such as Bali, Maldives, Iceland and Paris are under preparation. Anman·Beijing Advocating nature and awe of nature. On the top of the hill, above the forest canopy, in a secluded place away from the flashy city. Selected natural materials create a simple and elegant style while exuding a modern texture. Set the tone of oriental subtlety and sensibility in secret and comfort. Anman·Hangzhou The style of the lakeside of the south of the Yangtze River combined with the simple and comfortable decoration concept of the new era makes the perfect combination of taste, elegance and human nature that is always suitable for light makeup and heavy makeup. Immersed in the tranquility and peace of the clouds, you can perceive the link between human history and nature. Anman·Shanghai Observers in the city overlook the beauty of the magic city. With a concise and artistic atmosphere, thinking above resonance and hustle and bustle, it transcends the paradox of entering the world and leaving the world, and returns to the peace and tranquility of elegance and harmony. Anman·Xiamen Nestled in the forest, overlooking the blue sea. Surrounded by natural beauty, it is refreshing. The light golden sunshine covers the green lawns that are consistent throughout the seasons, and the long sea breeze blows quietly, immersing yourself in the rhythmic atmosphere that belongs to nature. Anman·Sanya The coastline recedes, drawing a circle as a boundary. Forming simple and innocent islands between natural green barriers. Leaning against the blue sea and blue sky to look at the horizon, the shadows of the coconut groves are leisurely and elegant, forming a quiet kingdom of its own. …. Anman's vision is not a choice, but a common cognition based on the same pursuit in the circle. Distinguishing the false while preserving the true is cognition, and under cognition is choice. The luxury journey of Anman photography is a kind of aesthetic contract that coincides with each other.

