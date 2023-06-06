The guest list of the seventh season of the Chinese restaurant reveals where and when the Chinese restaurant 7 will be filmed-Minnan.com

It is reported on the Internet that the seventh season of the Chinese restaurant is under preparation. Many friends are curious about who will be the guests in the seventh season. The following editor will bring you the list of the seventh season of the Chinese restaurant. If you are interested, come and see Bar.

Chinese restaurant 7 guests

1. Guest list

The online list: Huang Xiaoming, Zhao Youting, Yue Yunpeng, Yin Zheng, Xu Guanghan, Lin Yun, Shen Mengchen, Cheng Xiao.

Online recording time: Start recording on June 19th, and record continuously for 21 days in Hungary.

2. Program introduction

What “Chinese Restaurant” threw to the partners was just a renovated “shell” with basic operating facilities. After receiving the start-up capital and pocket money for the opening, the five young partners not only had to solve the food problem by themselves, but also operated the Chinese restaurant with only five people.

Because there is no script, the five youth partners can’t predict what will happen in “Chinese Restaurant” next, and can only change their business strategies according to the actual situation; the program team can’t predict the next move of the youth partners. During this time, I have to wait on the sidelines. In the face of random behavior, the program group can only rely on the photography team to make as much deployment and arrangement as possible.

