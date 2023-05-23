the guide for journalists of neuquén

Representatives of the Public Defender of Audiovisual Communication Services of the Nation and of Unicef ​​Argentina presented in Neuquén the guide for journalists “Communication, Childhood and Adolescence, Democratic Communication”. Proposes to professionals tools and resources to inform with perspective rights on children and adolescents.

The guide calls for promote the rights of children and adolescents and a more democratic communication, highlighting that in journalistic coverage they are present not only through content generated by adults, but also with their own opinions.

According to the guide, girls, boys and adolescents have little visibility in the media and They only appear as a source in 7.4% of the news published in the main news portals in Argentina and its mention is mostly linked to acts of violence and insecurity.

In this sense, the guide highlights that in critical and conflict situations have the right to the absolute preservation of their identity, privacy and honor.

The guide, which can be accessed through the web, was developed in 2022 and had the support of the National Secretariat for Children, Adolescents and Family (Senaf) and the Advisory Council for Audiovisual Communication and Children (Conacai ). Was presented at the end of last year at the Kirchner Cultural Center and will be presented in Buenos Aires and Salta, as well as Neuquén.

Miriam Lewin, Public Defender of Audiovisual Communication Services of the Nation, and Natalia Calisti, Communication Specialist from Unicef ​​Argentina, were present. On behalf of the province, the Chief Cabinet Minister, Sebastián González; the Minister of Children, Adolescents, Youth and Citizenship, Sofía Sanucci Giménez and the Undersecretary of Children and Adolescents, Carolina Guajardo.



