The Gula Festival returns to “El Campito” to the rhythm of Fidel Nadal in Roca

The 16th edition of the traditional festival, will open its doors this afternoon at the “El Campito” property located on Viedma street at 1923 Roca. On this occasion, the organization redoubled its cultural commitment with the participation of Fidel Nadal, an internationally renowned singer.

This afternoon, Starting at 4:00 p.m., the “most beautiful festival in the Alto Valle” will enable access to all those who wish to carry out a different activity during the weekend. In addition to the cultural and gastronomic proposals, this year there will be a sector for entrepreneurs.

In the previous to event that gained popularity in the region, Maxi Cayón assured that the expectations for this edition are high. “We are very happy with the response of the people, the call and growth that we have had in a sustained way in regards to the cultural proposal,” stressed one of the organizers of the festival.

Four years have passed since GULA held its first edition in “El Campito”. Over time and in different settings, the event that became popular for its gastronomic proposal was gaining strength in the cultural aspect for the quality of the artists that make up the grid.

«Our biggest bet today is the festival mode”, assured Cayón and added that they began to use the term because they believe that the proposal is strong on stage with regional and now national artists.

«We have forged the identity of the festival. The crowd on stage is 100% based on regional artists and we have long aimed to bring national artists. We want people to have two days of enjoyment, relaxation » Maxi Cayón, organizer of the GULA Festival

In the framework of carrying out an event that brings together the artists of the circuit and the residents of cities surrounding Rocathe organizers work between editions to “grow, learn and correct the mistakes of previous editions”.

The festival was also carried out with the participation of Casa de la Cultura. And in relation to this, Cayón indicated that they did a good job when they were able to specify the participation of La Franela, Fianru, Shitstem, Diego Frenkel among others.

This year, from the organization they redoubled the bet and will have the participation of Fidel Nadal, former member of the band “All your dead” and interpreter of the well-known song “International love”.

«That Fidel Nadal is part of our grid is not a minor thing. We are very happy and excited because this denotes personal and professional growth.” Maxi Cayón, organizer of the GULA Festival

Finally, he stressed that the impact in the region is growing and more and more people want to be part of the festival. “We receive requests from bands or dance proposals and artists from other disciplines,” he said, revealing that in this edition Artista Viajero comes with a show that fuses music and circus.

Complete grid of the 16th edition

Saturday 13th: Fidel NadalCondemned Child, Rebel music, Mauro Di Tocco, Con fusion

Domingo 14: Urban Dances, Lovesickness, Alto Yuyo, Funky Hour, High Voltage, Bembé Sur



