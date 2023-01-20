The guy bought a movie ticket for 93 yuan and dropped 53 yuan in 3 hours. The theater side: the theater has no right to interfere

Today’s news, according to Maisui Video,A guy from Zhengzhou, Henan Province bought two movie tickets online for 93 yuan on the Maoyan APP. Three hours later, he found that the movie ticket for the same show was 19.9 yuan each.

In response to this, the theaterThe price of movie tickets purchased online is controlled by a third-party platform, and theaters have no right to interfere.The platform side expressed support for order changes,A change fee of RMB 3 is required for each movie ticket. Because the platform did not indicate that the price difference of 53 yuan would be refunded after changing the booking, the guy dared not change the booking.

Some lawyers believe that no matter what channel a consumer purchases a ticket successfully, it means that the consumer can enjoy the movie viewing service of the corresponding session booked by the ticket at that time. A ticket is a certificate that can prove that the corresponding service contract is established and effective. The ticket price is determined by the operators according to market factors and their own subjective wishes.

Different sales channels are often related to distribution and screening, and there is a mechanism for collaboration and sharing of interests. In the end, the exhibitor is only the executor of the market entity and the provider of terminal services.