Home Entertainment The guy bought a movie ticket for 93 yuan and dropped 53 yuan in 3 hours. The theater party: the theater has no right to interfere–fast technology–technology changes the future
Entertainment

The guy bought a movie ticket for 93 yuan and dropped 53 yuan in 3 hours. The theater party: the theater has no right to interfere–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
The guy bought a movie ticket for 93 yuan and dropped 53 yuan in 3 hours. The theater party: the theater has no right to interfere–fast technology–technology changes the future

The guy bought a movie ticket for 93 yuan and dropped 53 yuan in 3 hours. The theater side: the theater has no right to interfere

2023-01-20 15:49:49 Source: Fast Technology Author: Zhenting Editor: Zhenting Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Today’s news, according to Maisui Video,A guy from Zhengzhou, Henan Province bought two movie tickets online for 93 yuan on the Maoyan APP. Three hours later, he found that the movie ticket for the same show was 19.9 yuan each.

In response to this, the theaterThe price of movie tickets purchased online is controlled by a third-party platform, and theaters have no right to interfere.The platform side expressed support for order changes,A change fee of RMB 3 is required for each movie ticket. Because the platform did not indicate that the price difference of 53 yuan would be refunded after changing the booking, the guy dared not change the booking.

Some lawyers believe that no matter what channel a consumer purchases a ticket successfully, it means that the consumer can enjoy the movie viewing service of the corresponding session booked by the ticket at that time. A ticket is a certificate that can prove that the corresponding service contract is established and effective. The ticket price is determined by the operators according to market factors and their own subjective wishes.

Different sales channels are often related to distribution and screening, and there is a mechanism for collaboration and sharing of interests. In the end, the exhibitor is only the executor of the market entity and the provider of terminal services.

See also  Cake Shop Decorated Cakes with Pirated Toys, Defendant Infringement Boss Lamented: Suspicion Being Routine

The guy bought a movie ticket for 93 yuan and dropped 53 yuan in 3 hours. The theater side: the theater has no right to interfere

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Zhenting

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Green cars according to Toyota: “That’s why electric...

9.2 points praise “The Last Survivor” TV drama...

After 10 years, Jacky Cheung posts New Year...

“Alfa Romeo Certified” is born, the used car...

COS × YEBOAH joint capsule series METAMORPHOSIS

Invited by the end of 100 shows, the...

At Pitti Bimbo the focus is on foreign...

Dacia, the first hybrid Jogger is the new...

Paris in the wake of Milan, rigor and...

TGA’s best game of the year “Two People...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy