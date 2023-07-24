the hand-to-hand fight continues and the rains are expected

A fierce fire broke out over the last weekend on the Uritorco hill, in Capilla del Monte. This Monday, from the Secretariat of Risk Management of the province of Córdoba they assured that the flames are still active and that the climatic conditions of the place make the task of fire brigade difficult.

Some residents of neighboring sectors they decided to self-evacuate, given the significant amount of smoke in the area. Although at the moment the fire develops far from the residences.

About eighty brigade members They fight hand to hand against the fire. Until Sunday, some 70 troops had worked, including volunteer firefighters and the Technical Team for Action in the Event of Catastrophes (ETAC), and today members of the province’s Police and Civil Protection were also included.

#NOW #UPDATE # FIRE 🛩️🧑🏻‍🚒 At this moment the area is being flown over to determine the general panorama of the fire and continue working. pic.twitter.com/d8k0Xjj5YV – Ministry of Government and Security (@mingobysegcba) July 24, 2023

Claudio Vignetta, Secretary of Climate Risk Management, stated that they are in permanent contact with the mayor of Capilla del Monte to evaluate a possible evacuation if an advance of the flames takes place.

“For this work we need highly trained personnel, who are installed in that high-risk area because it is a very vertical slope,” he remarked about the work.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) It does not have storms forecast for the town of Capilla del Monte during this week, although it is expected that from this Tuesday the wind will remain calm, which may help contain the fire.

#NOW 🔥 👨‍🚒 The Risk Management Secretariat reported a focus of forest fire on the hill #Uritorcojurisdiction of #CapillaDelMonte.📍 👨‍🚒Firefighters from the barracks of #CapilladelMonte, #Skirt, #VillaGiardino y #SanMarcos and a hydrant plane 🛩️💦 pic.twitter.com/ZRyRMnhi7e – Ministry of Government and Security (@mingobysegcba) July 23, 2023

Uritorco Hill. Mount Chapel. Forest fire in Córdoba pic.twitter.com/zapOFhOpTR — PrensaUAC (@PrensaUAC) July 24, 2023

Fire on the Uritorco hill: Córdoba in a state of environmental alert

The province of Córdoba decreed the environmental alert for fire risk on June 1 and the measure extends until December 31; all exceptions to make controlled burns are suspended. The risk of fire is “very high”, depending on the weather conditions.

The recommendations are to avoid burning pruning remains, weeding, garbage or stubble in cultivated fields. It is also requested to avoid discarding matches, butts and cigarette remains in the countryside or wooded areas and it is requested not to make bonfires in the open air and not to leave vehicles running on land with dry grasslands, as this can cause a fire.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

