The hard message Moria Casán for the death of Luis Vadalá, his former partner

On Sunday the news of the death of Luis Vadalá was released, remembered as a “satellite” character to the world of entertainment since from 1990 to 2001 he was a couple of Moria Casán.

The man died this Sunday in the British Hospital, after a terminal illness, as announced in the program Implacables, from El Nueve.

Vadalá was 69 years old and for more than a decade he had been away from media exposure despite having participated in the Big Brother Famous, in 2007.

In 2014 he produced a play in the summer season in Mar del Plata, although it was not a good experience.

After that, Vadalá dedicated himself to managing a bakery that he had together with a partner in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Flores.

Luis Vadalá and Moria Casán in the 90s, years in which they were married. Photo: Courtesy

A conflictive separation

The link with Moria, which lasted from 1990 to 2001, came to an end because of “many infidelities” and ended up in court where Moria demanded that he not talk about her and imposed a “legal muzzle” on him.

At the time, Vadalá had said that he had been unfaithful because she was also unfaithful. Among other strong statements, the businessman said that during the time he shared with the vedete he had never “taken a peso” from her.

Moria’s word about the death of Vadalá

In Implacables, they first contacted Maxi Cardaci, Moria’s press officer, who revealed that the actress heard the news of Vadalá’s death through Luis Ventura and that she sent her condolences to her ex-partner’s family.

But minutes later, the journalist Daniel Gómez Rinaldi revealed the cold message that Moria wrote to him in reference to his ex-partner: “I have nothing to say, only that I am alive and preparing to make Bruges 32 years old,” the diva said bluntly, referring to the work that she is carrying out in the Multitheater.

