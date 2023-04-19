The hard reflection Camila Mayan after her separation from Alexis Mac Allister

Camila Mayan separated after five years of relationship with Alexis Mac Allister towards the end of 2022 and now that a little water passed under the bridge, she published a reflection on her networks, while her ex is already showing herself in a new relationship.

The publication comes as a result of her 24th birthday, which she celebrated with her friends.

“I am going to be 100% honest. This year he started as the reverend ogt. It seemed to me that everything was going wrong, that nothing had a solution and that everything was getting out of hand, ”he starts by saying, verbatim, the message.

And he continues: “I’m still halfway through that, I’m not going to lie to you, but I started to look around and I understood how beautiful it was. Most of all I began to understand that when you give love, you receive love. And I was very happy to have always handled myself from love, because at the moment that I needed it the most, it was what I received and in different ways ”.

Then he thanked: “In those who are in the day to day and make everything a little better, and make life more fun. In other people who, perhaps not so closely, gave me the same love and affection. In people I met now and support me and take care of me as if they had known me all my life. In some that perhaps without even knowing each other, they are there and believe me that love is felt too ”.

The letter closes: “I just have to say thank you. Thanks for much love. I owe EVERYTHING to these little people (they’re not all here, but they know). I wanted to dedicate this post to everyone. Happy to receive my 24 years surrounded by such beautiful people. Thank you thank you thank you”.