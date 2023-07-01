Home » The harsh phrase of the DT of Barracas Central about Ricky Centurion
The harsh phrase of the DT of Barracas Central about Ricky Centurion

Sergio Rondina, coach of Barracas Central, admitted this afternoon that Ricardo Centurión, who was a franchise contract, has his days numbered at the Parque de los Patricios institution, stating that he does not believe “that he will continue” belonging to the squad.

“It’s a decision that the leaders have to make, but Ricardo (Centurion) I don’t think he’ll continue to be part of the group,” said the DT, after the valuable victory over the leader River Plate 2-1.

“He is a different player that we really needed,” said the former DT of Arsenal, Nueva Chicago and Villa Dálmine, but also acknowledged that he has “a group made up of soldiers who throw themselves headlong, committed.”

“Today the team is fine, then we will see in which positions we are going to incorporate,” said Rondina in a chat with ESPN.

Centurión arrived at Barracas at the beginning of the year, after training and not playing at Vélez Sarsfield.

In the ‘rojiblanco’ team, the winger who also played for Boca Juniors and Racing Club got a few minutes in 10 games. In six matches he was on the injured party and in the last four he was not even part of the call.

