During the last days, the exfutbolista Fabian Cubero received strong criticism for publicly exposing that his eldest daughter along with Nicole Neumann, Indiana Cubero, decided to go live with him from December 2022. On that occasion, he also assured that the minor He had not seen his mother since that date.

Now, the former player, currently in a relationship with Mica Viciconte, added information to the story and confirmed that Neither he nor the 14-year-old teenager have a dialogue with the model. “We have no dialogue with Nicole. Indiana neither, ”she sentenced.

Cubero’s statements were given to a chronicler of Show Partners, which is broadcast by El Trece. In that dialogue, the historic midfielder from Vélez also took the opportunity to deny the rumors that Indiana he had distanced himself from Neumann over his strict diet.

On this point, he insisted and questioned: “Do you think that he is going to leave the house because he does not want to eat vegetables or because he wants to eat meat? I don’t take it seriously because the reality is not that. It is another reality and there are girls in the middle”.

In another passage of the exchange, Poroto said that, although he tries to help the bond and communication between his daughter and Nicole recover, he does not want to put pressure on the teenager. «She is the one who has to end up saying what she wants from here on out.“, he finished.

Mica Viciconte came out to defend Fabián Cubero from criticism

After saying that the girl went to live with him at the end of last year, as a result of strong friction with her mother, the former player received a cascade of criticism and questioning from users of social networks.

before that, Little Viscount, Cubero’s current partner, spoke out to support the decision to whitewash the complex family situation. Consulted by the Intruders cycle, the model pointed out: “He is the father and what he said, she said. It’s good to clarify it, because a lot of things were said, I don’t see anything wrong with it“, argument.

