This blog I’m writing now is going to be my last blog for the year.

Because of my personality, when I see words like “the end of the year”, I can’t help but get enthusiastic. I’m not sure what to write, but for the time being, looking back on the year is a must.thinking about what you were doing

I graduated from high school in March, entered college in April, I don’t know about May, I surfed hard in June, my birthday was in July, I only ate hamburgers in August, and 9. As a result, Tsuki gained a lot of weight, and in October, he began to remodel his body, and in November, he went on a day trip to Kyoto, and in December.

Well, like this, it’s obvious that it’s not a year that can be shown to everyone.

There was no visible growth or easy-to-understand success, but it was a year in which I often faced myself properly.

I’ve been worrying about it for a long time, and I’ve had mixed feelings about it, and there have been a lot of days when things don’t go so well. But I read somewhere in a book that “the deeper the valley, the more spectacular the scenery when you climb to the top of the mountain” (I feel like I should remember that properly), so I’m sorry for worrying and getting stuck. I think it’s a good harvest just by being able to understand that it’s a good thing because it’s prepared for me to evolve without thinking about it.

So, I sincerely hope that everyone will be careful of the cold, spend Christmas with love, and welcome the New Year full of hope.

See you in 2023!

