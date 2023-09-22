the health status of soldiers

The overturn of an army truck yesterday near San martin de los andes left as balance four dead and 18 injured, nine of them serious and one, transferred to the city of Neuquén. There are eight soldiers hospitalized in the San Martin de los Andes hospital.

The press and communication manager of the hospital Ramón Carrillo from San Martin de los AndesPablo Matilla, informed BLACK RIVER RADIO who received nine patients in the ward.

Matilla commented that after 7 p.m. yesterday, they had to transfer one of the injured to Neuquén, to the Castro Rendón hospital. “He was referred with a noticeable serious condition as detailed by the head of medical care,” she said. One of the patients was in a state of shock and had minor injuries, while the remaining seven were in serious condition.

Matilla described: «Of the nine patients who entered the hospital yesterday, three are in intensive care without risk of life, but with constant medical assistance and the other “Four are in the common room with some fractures and cuts.”

Matilla highlighted the actions of the Minister of Health of the province, Andrea Peve, that, given what happened, he moved to the scene of the incident. “Yesterday the minister immediately came to San Martin de los Andes and she met with the director of the hospital,” she said.

