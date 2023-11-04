The heart of Florence gives a second life to the Odeon cinema

Change so as not to die. It’s a rule that applies almost all over the world. In London – for example – power plants with turbine rooms become galleries (The Tate Modern), but in cities like Florence, change is always a trauma. Understandable, however. Here where everything is history, where every stone speaks to the past, changes generate controversy, also so as not to dishonor the tradition of rivalry between Guelphs and Ghibellines. And so let’s talk about an exemplary case, that of the Odeon cinema, which is also a way of telling how historic centers can be saved from the barbarization of pizza by the slice, mass tourism or the onslaught of luxury, which is the another harmful side of the same coin. Florence is not Venice, but the historic center is an area that is increasingly off limits for Florentines. The fate of the Odeon cinema is emblematic, from this point of view.

A view of the hall of the Giunti Odeon cinema theater in Florence

A little history, to understand what we are talking about. It was “Il Cinema” of Florence and was one of the first cinema-theatres in Italy, inaugurated in the 1920s in one of the most important Renaissance buildings in the city, called the Palazzo dello Strozzino, opposite the more famous Palazzo Strozzi. The interior is designed by Coppedè and Piacentini, who make it an Art Deco jewel, with stuccos, carvings, zodiac signs and allegories, columns and the three famous wooden statues by Antonio Maraini (Fosco’s father and Dacia’s grandfather) who above the proscenium are the famous motto of Lorenzo the Magnificent “Whoever wants to be happy, let him be happy, there is no certainty about tomorrow”. Then it was called Savoy and experienced its first moment of glory. Then, after an initial crisis and various events, it passed into the hands of the Germani family, who were among the major film distributors after the war. It reopens with the name Odeon and here too the successes and anecdotes abound. The presentation evening of the Italian edition of Gone with the Wind remains memorable, remaining on the bill for two months. Same queues for Quo vadis. And then jazz evenings with Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald and dozens of other cinema and entertainment personalities, with an international vocation. Years of public and splendors, Zeffirelli, Manfredi, the Taviani brothers. Gala evenings but also attention to the last ones, thanks to Don Cubattoli (the legendary Don Cuba) who brings cinema to prisons. Then there are more successes and full audiences and Benigni and Benvenuti, Kate Winslet and Kenneth Branagh (the premiere of Hamlet) take to the Odeon stage and, crossing the millennium, Paolo Sorrentino, Sabrina Ferilli, Carlo Verdone, Checco Zalone, Pieraccioni, Ferzan Ozpetec, Isabelle Adjani, Bernardo Bertolucci. The room also becomes the protagonist of Good Morning Babilonia.

The library of the Giunti Odeon room in Florence

Everything goes more or less smoothly until the world knows about streaming, Netflix and home-delivered popcorn on the sofa at home. This fact is enough: in Tuscany over half of the cinemas have closed in the last 20 years. The fatal blow came with Covid. What to do, then? The room is too large to survive as a cinema. Hence the idea of ​​joining forces: Gemma Germani and Giunti Editore created Giunti Odeon (very strongly supported by the CEO Martino Montanarini). The Florentines are blown up: but how? Do we sell off art to yet another chain bookstore? Controversy erupts, a petition goes around. The controversy deflates quite quickly, when faced with the evidence of the facts. Giunti Odeon opens, completely restored, and during the day it will be a bookshop, cultural space, with bistro (there was already a bar), tables and wi-fi stations for students etc. and a rich calendar of events entrusted to Gabriele Ametrano (who is also director of the literary festival The City of Readers). In the evening the gallery will return to the cinema with films in the original language. And during the day a second huge LED screen (thanks to the collaboration with the Cineteca di Bologna) will show films by Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, documentaries and children’s films.

Demonstrating that in order not to die, change is not only possible, but must.

