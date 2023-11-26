The Heartbreaking Reality of Bruce Willis’ Retirement Due to Dementia and Aphasia

Last March, actor Bruce Willis, known for playing John McClane in the film “Die Hard,” announced his retirement from the screens due to suffering from a painful illness that was diagnosed two years ago.

The actor was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, which has wreaked havoc on his health and has gradually deteriorated. This disease causes the patient to forget normal activities such as writing, speaking, and recognizing close people.

According to his relatives, the actor has already begun to forget some things and even people like Demi Moore, his ex-wife.

Bruce Willis’ daughter talks about her father’s health: “I see love when I’m with him”

Bruce Willis’ friend reveals that the actor no longer reads or speaks

Moving testimony from Bruce Willis’ wife

The actor’s family has made every effort to support and accompany him through this illness, and his wife, Emma, ​​has been seen publishing images of Bruce sharing moments with the rest of his family. However, the actor is beginning to notice how that the disease has caused in him.

On November 23, one of the most representative celebrations in the United States took place, which is Thanksgiving Day, a date on which many families gather to share a moment of togetherness and a dinner.

The actor’s family also gathered and published an image on social media in which Willis is seen next to his wife, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law and his ex-wife Moore.

“Everyone laughing and he in his world, how sad…”, “Dementia kills in life”, “We know that he is not the same Bruce Willis, but we are happy to see him surrounded by love”; were some of the comments left by some of the Internet users who observed the photo that already has more than 54 thousand likes.

Emma is part of a foundation that supports people with phototemporal dementia and publishes constant information about its causes, symptoms and follow-up.

