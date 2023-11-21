The Heartbreaking True Story of Soap Opera Villain Cynthia Klitbo’s Marriage

Soap Opera Villain Cynthia Klitbo Opens Up About Her Struggle

Soap opera actress Cynthia Klitbo has never been one to shy away from controversy, often playing villainous characters on screen. However, in a recent interview, she opened up like never before about a personal episode that had a profound impact on her life.

Klitbo revealed that at the age of 23, she married a famous man who later admitted to hiding his homosexuality. “I already had the wedding dress chosen and one day he heard me talking on the phone and he told me: ‘No, no, in plain clothes, this is not a circus, it’s just to get respect,'” recounted the actress.

In a candid interview with journalist Matilde Obregón, Klitbo described the events that led her to discover her husband’s true identity. “Honeymoon night arrives, of course he didn’t take me anywhere, he took me out of the wedding almost at any cost, and he arrived on the wedding night and that one with his old man’s pajamas, I come out of the bathroom with my garter belts almost almost and he says to me: ‘-What? The farce is over, I left and went to my friend Chachi’s house,” she shared.

The revelation was so traumatizing that Klitbo admitted she attempted to take her own life as a result. This personal struggle offers insight into the actress’s life beyond the characters she portrays on screen.

