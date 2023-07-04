The Heritage of Celia Cruz Protects Intellectual Property and Denounces Unauthorized Use

Title: Celia Cruz Heritage Defends Against Unauthorized Use of Image

Subtitle: Controversy arises as singer claims to be Celia Cruz’s reincarnation

[City]: The official page of the renowned Cuban artist, Celia Cruz, recently released a statement condemning the unauthorized use of her image, voice, and intellectual property. The statement, which was shared on Facebook, emphasized the importance of protecting Cruz’s legacy and stated that any use of her likeness without prior authorization is in violation of Title 17 of the United States Penal Code.

Cruz’s official statement comes in response to a recent claim made by the Cuban-American singer, Seidy the Girl, who purportedly stated that she is the reincarnation of Celia Cruz. This declaration has sparked a heated controversy on social media, with netizens expressing their opinions on the matter.

The controversy began when Seidy the Girl, known for her hit song “At Mulatica,” proclaimed during an interview, “The only woman who can truly represent Celia Cruz, with the same essence and flavor, is Seidy La Mulatica. I am the only one who can follow in her footsteps.”

The singer Lenia Diaz, the main voice of the group Celia Cruz All Star, was among the first to comment on Seidy the Girl’s claim. Diaz suggested that Seidy is simply seeking attention and urged her to focus on acquiring the necessary talent to become successful.

While some view Seidy the Girl’s statement as a mere publicity stunt aimed at garnering attention and promoting her music, others stress the importance of remaining true to one’s own identity and embracing authenticity. Social media users urged Seidy to cherish the humble beginnings that marked Celia Cruz’s career and advised her against engaging in unnecessary arguments that could potentially harm her budding career.

However, Seidy the Girl, undeterred by the criticism, took to her social media accounts to respond. She shared a collage of pictures featuring herself and Celia Cruz, explaining that she had dreamed of the late artist. Seidy claimed that in her dream, Celia had reassured her and asked to be called “Azukita”.

Seidy also reaffirmed her respect for Cruz’s legacy and music, expressing hope that one day she would achieve a level of success comparable to that of her idol.

In the wake of the official declaration from Celia Cruz’s Heritage, supporters of the late singer expressed relief and satisfaction, believing it was high time to defend the artist’s name and prevent further disrespect towards her image.

The comments section of the official statement was filled with messages paying tribute to the “Queen of Salsa” and acknowledging her unparalleled contribution to Afro-Latin music. One comment concluded, “Celia Cruz will forever remain irreplaceable, and everything related to her represents art, freedom, and respect.”

It remains to be seen how the controversy surrounding Seidy the Girl’s claim of being Celia Cruz’s reincarnation will develop, as both sides maintain their positions strongly.

