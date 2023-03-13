The Black Mermaid heroine was once bullied by the Internet

On March 13th, the 95th Oscar Awards Ceremony was held today. At this awards ceremony, Disney’s live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” released the official trailer.Ariel, the “Little Mermaid” played by Halle Bailey, showed off her singing voice and restored the classic scenes of animation. In the preview, the Little Mermaid bravely rescued the crew who fell into the water.

It is understood that “The Little Mermaid” is adapted from Disney’s classic animation, telling the story of Ariel the Little Mermaid making a deal with the sea witch, exchanging her voice for her legs in order to discover the human world. The film will be released in North America on May 26.

Halle Bailey plays Ariel the Little Mermaid, Jonah Hauer-King plays Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Awkwafina and others also star.

In September last year, actor Halle Bailey responded to personal attacks on her on the Internet on her personal social platform,“What doesn’t kill you will make you stronger,” she posted, adding a naughty emoji sticking out her tongue.

It is reported that after the first trailer of “The Little Mermaid” was released, it became popular at home and abroad, and the number of likes by YouTube netizens was even more than three times that of likes.

The casting of the film has been controversial, especially the role of the Little Mermaid, who was supposed to be very beautiful and fair, but was later chosen to be played by a black actor.

