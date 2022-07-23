The national tour of “Walking Singers 2022” co-hosted by Hidden Bar Studio and Xiudong Presentation was officially launched, and pre-sale was exclusively opened on the Xiudong App on July 22. As an independent tour brand started in 2016, the Walking Singer series tour has entered its seventh year. The tour in 2021 could not be held as scheduled due to the epidemic, and this official announcement also officially marks the return of the Walking Singer series tour!

This tour, with a new stage visual design, a stage style that combines simplicity and artistic conception, strives to blend with the simple and natural music expression of the dark bar. The arrangement of the tour playlist is also full of sincerity, not only the well-known golden songs, but also the interpretation of many new styles of works.

Simple and warm, touring is still the most familiar taste





The rich experience of live performance over the years has formed its own unique stage performance style, which is simple, warm and touching. Carefully “modulate” with a familiar taste, expressing the audience’s heart with simple and natural songs, and retaining the most authentic texture in the performance; with a warm, moving and free-spirited performance, we strive to bring music fans a real and enjoyable experience. Live experience. Walker tours are well-loved and often sold out, and that’s where it comes from.

Walking and singing, people walk a long way, and walk and sing, the classic continues





“This journey is a long journey, and he hangs the local accent on the piano.” Since 2016, walking singers have toured all over the country. Along the way, those popular original works have also spread all over the place following the tour. Whether it is the romantic and warm “Fairy Tale Town”, “Grandma’s Talk”, “Little Bridge”, or the happy Jianghu’s “Walking Singer”, “Walking a Thousand Miles”, “Listening to the Book” and other works, the diverse musical styles and unique The singing style makes the works created by the dark gang widely sung among the fans. It should be said that the footsteps of the tour are the footsteps of the hidden bars, all the way to create, all the way to perform, and grow together with the company of fans for many years.

Sing your favorite songs to fans, and insist on helping live music





In the post-Internet era, the music market is experiencing impetuousness and changes, and most of the works and performances have long been forgotten. As an independent musician, the original intention remains unchanged, and he still maintains his passion for music. Continue to create more high-quality original works, and is committed to persisting in the “Walking Singer” series tour. In 2022, the hidden bar “Walking Singer 2022” national tour is about to start. I believe there will be more moving and achievements, which will be recorded one by one as time goes on.

“Walking Singer 2022” is on a national tour, and the hidden bars will continue to travel through dozens of cities across the country, bringing fans a warm and simple performance. See you again after a long time, I miss you very much, and look forward to seeing you soon!





Walking Singer’s first tour cities have been announced:

Friday September 16th Tianjin SoulSense LiveHouse

Friday, September 23 Dalian Hertz Space

Saturday, September 24 Changchun Yinlang LIVEHOUSE

Sunday, September 25, LiveHouse, Shenyang Raw Material Library

Friday, October 14th Zhengzhou 7LIVEHOUSE+

Sunday 16 October Suzhou MaoLivehouse

Friday, October 21st Chongqing Yinpai Power

Sunday, October 23, Xi’an West Performance SPACE · Seth Shilu

Sunday, October 30, Hangzhou MaoLivehouse



