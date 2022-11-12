Original title: High-priced “Shooting Marilyn” and the same series of prints appear at the Andy Warhol Pop Art Exhibition

This year’s Christie’s Spring Auction, Andy Warhol’s “Shooting Marilyn (Sage Blue)” started at US$100 million and finally sold for US$195 million (about 1.31 billion yuan), surpassing Picasso in one fell swoop and becoming an auctioneer The most expensive 20th century artwork ever sold.

Wondering how dreamy Marilyn Monroe was in Andy Warhol? On November 15th, the exhibition “Meet Andy Warhol – Pop Art and Neo-Expressionism” will be open to the public at Chengdu Impression City, including the same series as “Shooting Marilyn (Sage Blue)” Screen print of “Marilyn Monroe”.

On November 12th, the cover reporter explored the exhibition in advance. Nearly 100 works brought by more than 10 artists including Andy Warhol, Jasper Jones, and Robert Rauschenberg were presented from 4 different units. The rise and development of pop art also showed the audience the multiple roles of Andy Warhol in the field of art.

Pop Art was born in the United Kingdom in the early 1950s and flourished in the United States in the 1960s, due to its use of post-war images and technologies related to pop culture, consumerism and the industrial age. name. Pop artists have broken the boundaries between “high art” and “low art”, incorporating images of everyday life such as advertisements, product packaging, pop music, comic books and Hollywood movies into their respective creations in different ways. People are well-known as the advocate and leader of Pop Art – Andy Warhol.

“Everything is beautiful. Popularity is everything.” Entering the exhibition hall, Andy Warhol’s classic quotes are presented on the wall in black and white. The exhibition features more than 60 works of Andy Warhol’s artwork, including his acclaimed “Shooting Marilyn (Sage Blue) Dew” and the same series of silkscreen prints, “Campbell’s Soup Cans” and “Campbell’s Soup Cans” “The Beatles”, one of the last works “Radar Watch”, etc., let the majority of art lovers feel the unique visual language of Pop Art at close range.

“Rado Watch” print

Many viewers were shocked by the 10 prints of Marilyn Monroe in different colors hanging on one wall of the exhibition hall, and stopped to appreciate the mystery of color matching. The narrator introduced that in 1962, shortly after Marilyn Monroe’s death, Andy Warhol created his first silkscreen print about Monroe, based on one of the 1953 “Niagara” starring Monroe stills. He once explained this, hoping to use more powerful things to produce more assembly-line effects of works, from which the silkscreen prints made of photos came from. It so happened that Monroe died that month, giving him the idea to make her beautiful face into the first Marilyn prints.

A complete presentation of the development of the Pop genre

According to the curator of the Encounter Museum, this exhibition is divided into 4 parts. The first unit is “Why Pop”, which focuses on the origin of Pop Art. As one of the representatives of Pop Art, Andy · Warhol’s print works “Campbell’s Soup Can” and “Radar Watch” kicked off; the second unit “Pop and Crossover”, Pop Art not only influenced visual art, but also penetrated into music, film, design, publishing, fashion and other fields. Pop artists often explore the role of advertising and consumer culture in art and society, using their commercial acumen and silkscreen technique to design posters or covers for brand advertising, vinyl records, and film promotions.

“Campbell’s Soup Can” lithograph

Artists’ creations are either one or the other, and artists in the same art genre are also different. The third unit of the exhibition, “Pop and Neo-Expressionism”, showcases the works of famous artists in the period of the struggle between old and new in the 1970s. creation. Works on display include Robert Rauschenberg’s Centennial, Jasper Jones’ Two Balls, Roy Lichtenstein’s The Boat Girl and Keith Haring’s Ann Di Mickey Mouse, etc. Finally, the classic works of Andy Warhol, such as “Basquiat and Warhol’s Art Exhibition Posters”, “Cow” series, Marilyn Monroe and other celebrity image prints, are displayed at the same time to focus on Andy Warhol. Dee Warhol-themed photography.

Docents lead the exhibition

It is worth mentioning that Andy Warhol is not only an artist, but also a photographer, producer, and musician. He has achieved good results in many fields. He is good at combining art and business perfectly, and once boldly predicted that “everyone can be famous in 15 minutes” and “everyone can be famous in 15 minutes”. Some TV sets are displayed in the exhibition hall, showing the films he produced and the interview programs he participated in, so that the audience can understand the wonderful life of the artist.

In addition, children's favorite color games are specially set up in the exhibition. Through high-purity colors and bold color matching, children can learn about pop art and stimulate their awareness of color perception.