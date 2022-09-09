The high-quality Huai Opera “Small Town” walks out of the ivory tower with a live immersive performance of “Joy in Nine Dragons” to create a Huai Opera “play within a play”

International Online News: The large-scale multi-dimensional live-action immersive show “Joy in Nine Dragons” with the theme of “national intangible cultural heritage” Huai Opera creativity will be staged on October 1 in Jiulongkou Tourist Resort, Jianhu County, Yancheng City, Jiangsu Province.

Huai Opera, also known as Jianghuai Opera, Huai Opera, etc., is an ancient local opera and has been approved by the State Council to be included in the national intangible cultural heritage list. It originated in Huai’an City, Jiangsu Province and Lixiahe area in Yancheng City, and is now popular in Jiangsu, Shanghai and parts of Anhui.

The core of the story of “Joy in Nine Dragons” comes from the modern Huai opera “Small Town”, which has won many awards such as the national “Wenhua Award” and “Outstanding Contribution Award for Modern Chinese Opera”. The play tells the story of an old entrepreneur who came to a thousand-year-old town famous for its morality and offered a reward of 5 million yuan to find the benefactor who rescued him many years ago. The huge bonus is like a touchstone, questioning the morality and conscience of the town residents. This led to a twisted and bizarre, gripping story.

“Joy in Nine Dragons” is a unique “play within a play”, which makes a fine Huai opera “Small Town”, which has won many national awards, walk out of the ivory tower, and reproduce the town with new vitality and a new perspective. .

According to the general directors Gao Yan and Meng Ke, “Joy in Nine Dragons” has nine scenes and nine plays. The nine major plays are all connected in series with the word “hi”, and the unit plot structure is used to run through the entire performance area, bringing 9 scenes to the audience. A humanistic scene of “reconstruction of time and space” and an “integration show” called “Happiness in the World“. Each performance incorporates a unique Huai Opera skill, an exquisite skill, and a small unit play. The audience can not only enjoy the splendid skills of Huai Opera and acrobatics for hundreds of years, but also experience the beautiful local natural features and unique cultural customs.

For example, in the Backlight Bookstore, the opera apprentices were narrated one by one in front of the stage and behind the scenes in a cinematic way; the Ruma Theater combines elements of children’s dramas and traditional monkey operas to guide young people to understand the history of Huai Opera and enter traditional culture. Various forms of close-up immersive musical performances meet the experience and expectations of different audience groups.

The cross-border integration of digital technology and local traditional culture is a highlight of “Joy in Nine Dragons”. High-tech stage installations carefully create an immersive cultural tourism experience in Huaiza’s hometown of “people traveling through paintings, paintings walking through scenes”, ensuring that the audience takes a scene at a time, and a scene at a time. The ingenious space scheduling allows the audience to maintain close interaction with the actors in the play throughout the whole process, and experience acrobatic skills such as close-up magic, funny clowns, changing faces and spitting fire. The main creative team also uses projection vision to integrate motion capture technology to reproduce the naked-eye 3D visual effects with shadows instead of light and light and shadow fusion. In the “Fusion Show”, high-tech elements such as water cannons, artillery, and water curtains have also been added to create a new interactive mode of viewing.