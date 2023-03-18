Barefoot and surrounded by two big dogs, laura vincent goes down the stairs of his house, in the Lapa neighborhood, in São Paulo, to receive our team.

Without frills and ceremonies, she quickly manages to put everyone at ease. It soon becomes clear how charisma and talent led the 33-year-old actress and presenter to become a fixture at various music festivals throughout Brazil.

A member of the event transmission team on the Bis and Multishow channels, Laura has gained the spotlight in recent years for her spontaneous interviews, which are far from the norm. scriptyielding moments of identification with the public at home and, mainly, on social networks.

The São Paulo native graduated in the field of fashion and was naturally directed to television. “At first, I could only think: damn, I’m doing what I love and they’re still paying me for it!”, says she, who started her career participating in the reality show Caprice Fashion Season, in 2009. The intimacy with the cameras led to an invitation to become a reporter on the Boomerang channel. Later, she specialized in theater.

HOUSE WITH A HOME WAY

The light atmosphere with which Laura conducts her work can also be observed in her habitat. With abundant light and a huge balcony overlooking the tree-lined street in the West Zone neighborhood, the house Laura chose to live in two years ago gives the feeling of traveling to a time before urban verticalization and increasingly reduced spaces. .

“I travel a lot for work and it’s always nice to come home. This was a discovery of the adult phase of life: it is rewarding to have a place where you enjoy being back.” laura vincent

“I felt very stressed with the rush in São Paulo. Here, being further away from the center, I feel at peace. On a sunny weekend, it’s like being in the countryside”, he is happy. The change occurred during the social isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. With the uncertain work routine, it was a period of turning attention inwards, literally.

In order to feel more comfortable in her new home and even ward off the bad thoughts caused by this instability, Laura took care of every detail of the decoration. A gallery wallthe dozens of vases purchased at Ceagesp (a space in São Paulo dedicated to vegetables and plants), the new furniture… Everything was thought of by her to revitalize the old house.

“As I’ve always lived in rented places, it’s a concern to understand how to make the space my way, but without major renovations or investing lots of money”, he says.

“At the moment, I’m in a very colorful phase, so there are key pieces that you just need to change that already give a different tone to the decoration: a cushion cover, a blanket, a painting…”, explains the presenter.

The wall in an earthy tone makes up one of her favorite spaces in the room. “I thought a picture wall had to be just artwork. Sometimes we get stuck by precepts of things that are, in fact, sheer nonsense. I started by placing a magazine clipping that I liked and added a frame. These are things that don’t necessarily have to be ultra-expensive or specific, you can do them with what you have at hand, like a photo or embroidery.”

A POOL PARTY TO CALL YOUR OWN

Laura shares the space with her boyfriend, Eduardo, and also Pudim and Joana, the strays who are, in fact, the real owners of the house — they love to spy on the neighborhood over the balcony wall. Dogs complete the energy of a high-spirited home, which even has an inflatable pool in the back.

“My relationship with decoration references is similar to fashion trends. I think it’s cool to be introduced to new things or ideas that I wouldn’t have come up with on my own, but it needs to make sense. After a certain time, I disconnect from everything, otherwise it becomes constant dissatisfaction.” laura vincent

“When I, a person who has lived my whole life in an apartment, saw the backyard for the first time, it became my ‘apple of eyes’. I bought the pool even before moving in, I already knew I wanted to have one and, today, it’s where everyone has fun”, he says about the acquisition, which even became the subject of a tutorial on his profile on Instagramo @lauravicente.

Party girl, the presenter insisted on having a house with plenty of space to bring friends and family. Barbecues take place in the pool and also in the backyard where she loves having people over to chat on the beach chairs.

“Having people outside is amazing, setting up a table and having lunch, but I’ve never had a big party here. When I was younger and lived with friends, our house was the ‘party house’, but I got tired of that, of the dishes always being broken”, she confesses, with good humor.

“One of the things that made me live alone is having this affection for building something, having more than two cups [risos]. I think there are different energies to receive, and I have preferred the one that is not from the party.”

She says she sees her current home as a reflection of her moment in life. “Many people frowned when I said I would live in a single-story house, including my parents, because of security. Later, when I moved and they came to visit me, they thanked me for not listening to them. When we go on a trip, they stay here with the dogs and they love them, they even use the pool, ”she says.

“In relation to that and many other things, I think my house is a result of making good choices, and not necessarily what people expected.” We attest!