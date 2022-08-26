Source title: The hilarious new costume comedy “Happy Roll Chang’an City” starts Ma Tianyu Bu Guanjin starts a “long drift” life

On August 25th, starring Ma Tianyu and Bu Guanjin, starring Zhang Yiduo, Succeeds, Li Yinwei, Ren Zihui, and Zong Juntao in particular, the hilarious costume comedy “Joy Roll Chang’an City” directed by director Wu Yuze started. The costume comedy “Chang’an City” is produced by Penguin Film and Television and Lebei Media. Sun Zhonghuai and Pan Ming are the producers, Han Zhijie is the director, Fang Fang and Lou Chen are the supervisors, and the chief producer Liu Mingli and the producer Huang Yuyang are the main creators. Team builds together. The play tells the story of a dilapidated mansion under heavy debt, two divine marriages that crossed the class, three girls from a foreign land who cannot protect themselves, and four brothers who are completely different from each other. But a shining life story, the play will be broadcast exclusively on Tencent Video. Today there is Beishangguang, there is Chang’an City in ancient times As a new-style comedy that meets the tastes of young people who are currently chasing dramas, “Joy Roll Chang’an City” directly addresses many real-world topics by borrowing from ancient times to describe the present. The play covers widely discussed high-energy topics such as the workplace, marriage, and social interaction, and uses clever techniques to present contemporary stories such as “the moment of adult collapse”, “post-00s rectify the workplace”, and “straight men gift-giving awards”. At the same time, the characters of each character also correspond to the group portraits of contemporary urban life. The male protagonist, Shangguan Gu Chuan (played by Ma Tianyu), is a famous second-generation rich in Jiangnan, but he has repeatedly failed to start his own business and bought lessons with endless money; the female protagonist Xie Quanjia (Bu Guanjin) is a newcomer to “Chang Piao” who has just arrived, and a “veteran cadre” who is keen to transmit chicken soup for the soul. He has been tempered early to become a house slave and second landlord who sees all human feelings; there is also a Tang family young hero who is good at “nonsense literature” Liu Lang (played by Zhang Yiduo); Jia Yuhuan (played by achievements), a star-chasing fan of Shuangshang Online; ; Restaurant shopkeeper “social animal” Guo Dongli (Zong Juntao) and many other characters, together perform a vivid Chang’an city. See also The French police run and choose the Alpine In modern times, there is a life in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, and in ancient times, there is also a youthful spirit of living hard in Chang’an City. Bringing together a new style of comedy “Joy Roll Chang’an City” is a pure online comedy drama series. It is highly compatible with Internet culture in terms of topic selection, plot structure, and form innovation, showing a comedy ecology that is more in line with the tastes of today’s young people. “Happy Roll Chang’an City” boldly adopts various forms of comedy performance styles, using the expression of multi-camera comedy, setting interactive plots, paying tribute to classics, unit character stories, etc. This play improves the comedy aesthetics in traditional comedy performances. Borrowing from the past and the present, he finds social issues and empathy experiences that are in line with the current social issues and empathy from the “long drift” lives of the protagonists, and uses comedy expressions to interpret the current state of life and arouse the emotional resonance of contemporary young people. At present, the costume comedy “Chang’an City” has been put into intense and orderly shooting and will be broadcast exclusively on Tencent Video, so stay tuned!

On August 25th, starring Ma Tianyu and Bu Guanjin, starring Zhang Yiduo, Succeeds, Li Yinwei, Ren Zihui, and Zong Juntao in particular, the hilarious costume comedy “Joy Roll Chang’an City” directed by director Wu Yuze started.

The costume comedy “Chang’an City” is produced by Penguin Film and Television and Lebei Media. Sun Zhonghuai and Pan Ming are the producers, Han Zhijie is the director, Fang Fang and Lou Chen are the supervisors, and the chief producer Liu Mingli and the producer Huang Yuyang are the main creators. Team builds together. The play tells the story of a dilapidated mansion under heavy debt, two divine marriages that crossed the class, three girls from a foreign land who cannot protect themselves, and four brothers who are completely different from each other. But a shining life story, the play will be broadcast exclusively on Tencent Video.

Today there is Beishangguang, there is Chang’an City in ancient times

As a new-style comedy that meets the tastes of young people who are currently chasing dramas, “Joy Roll Chang’an City” directly addresses many real topics by borrowing the ancient and modern techniques. The play covers widely discussed high-energy topics such as workplace, marriage and social interaction, and uses clever techniques to show contemporary stories such as “the moment of adult collapse”, “post-00s rectify the workplace”, and “straight men gift-giving awards”.

At the same time, the characters of each character also correspond to the group portraits of contemporary urban life. The male protagonist, Shangguan Gu Chuan (played by Ma Tianyu), is a famous second-generation rich in Jiangnan, but he has repeatedly failed to start his own business and bought lessons with endless money; the female protagonist Xie Quanjia (Bu Guanjin) is a newcomer to “Chang Piao” who has just arrived, and a “veteran cadre” who is keen to transmit chicken soup for the soul. He has been tempered early to become a house slave and second landlord who sees all human feelings; there is also a Tang family young hero who is good at “nonsense literature” Liu Lang (played by Zhang Yiduo); Jia Yuhuan (played by achievements), a star-chasing fan of Shuangshang Online; ; Restaurant shopkeeper “social animal” Guo Dongli (Zong Juntao) and many other characters, together perform a vivid Chang’an city.

In modern times, there is a life in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, and in ancient times, there is also a youthful spirit of living hard in Chang’an City.

Bringing together a new style of comedy

“Chang’an City” is a pure online comedy drama series. It is highly compatible with Internet culture in terms of topic selection, plot structure, and form innovation, showing a comedy ecology that is more in line with the tastes of today’s young people. “Happy Roll Chang’an City” boldly adopts various forms of comedy performance styles, using the expression of multi-camera comedy, setting interactive plots, paying tribute to classics, unit character stories, etc. This play improves the comedy aesthetics in traditional comedy performances. By borrowing the ancient metaphors from the present, he finds social issues and empathy experiences that are in line with the current social issues and empathy from the “long drift” lives of the protagonists, and uses comedy expressions to interpret the current living conditions and arouse the emotional resonance of contemporary young people.

At present, the costume comedy “Chang’an City” has been put into intense and orderly shooting and will be broadcast exclusively on Tencent Video, so stay tuned!