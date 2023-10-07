The Hirsch Effekt – Urian – Album Review

The Hirsch Effekt – Urian

Origin: Hanover / Germany

Release: 29.09.2023

Label: Long Branch Records

Duration: 52:14

Genre: Progressive Metal / Mathcore / Art Rock

Photo Credit: Christoph Eisenmenger

Almost three years, many live appearances both as a headliner and in the supporting program by, among others Knorkator, a few appetizers, including the orchestral Live in the Studio disc gregarious, have been since the last long player Collapse past. It was an eventful time, also and especially for The deer effect. Therefore should Type but it will be just as much a certificate of maturity as its predecessor was.

Musically, not much has changed for the Hanoverians in recent years. Once again you fluctuate literally every second between atmospheric art rock and hard-to-digest speed metalcore. They have already proven several times that the three can also create atmosphere. Like in the opener Nowthat you HERE can hear.

While they have addressed crises and social imponderables in the past, they now have their finger on the pulse of the times. type, This is what an uninvited guest is called. And one of the kind whose appearance was planned and whose appearance can no longer be ignored.

These include, among other things, social hardship and psychological problems The deer effect have mentioned again and again on past albums, and also on this album in songs like Border be touched upon, which you HERE can hear.

Tried-and-tested things repackaged in a more refined form

The listener gets the full broadside of songs like 2054 or the title track Type. The second song Otus is one of those mini epics that I like escapist already liked it very much. Compared to Collapse i like it Type a bit better. The band continues to mature, which is clearly good for them. Even on past albums you didn’t drive at full throttle all the time. On Type The power trio combines almost withdrawn passages even more cleverly with incredibly fast bass lines and a rhythm that makes you dizzy.

The German-language texts do not fall behind compared to before, they even gain in drama and topicality. This is a look into the past and the future at the same time. Type It easily fits in with the series of previous albums in terms of quality, also or precisely because there is no concrete concept being pursued here. This symbolizes the chaos and imponderables all too well. Fans are unlikely to be disappointed.

Conclusion

The new work by The deer effect is by no means an uninvited guest. In fact, it’s good that the band is with us Type tried and tested terrain, gaining maturity and offering the fan a very good slice with refined ingredients. 8,5 / 10

Line Up

Nils Wittrock – vocals, guitar

Ilja John Lappin – bass, vocals

Moritz Schmidt – drums

Tracklist

01. Now

02. Otus

03. 2054

04. Type

05. Stegodon

06. Border

07. Blud

08. Insulation

Links

Facebook The Hirsch Effekt

Website The Hirsch Effect

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – The Hirsch Effect – Collapse

Album Review – Mentally Blind – Stage: Zero

Interview – Contrarian, Asked by Brian Mason

Cool article? Join the discussion on Facebook!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

