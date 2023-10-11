The Hirsch Effekt – Urian

Apparently knows the energy and creativity of The deer effect no limits. Since 2020 there has been at least one release every year, developed independently and at a distance. While they recently tried to work it out separately, the trio is now coming together and trying to explore the musical extremes even further. Yes, that is actually possible, and so meet the latest prank “Type” – an unpleasant person who you would ideally like to get rid of immediately – many other opposites skilfully and entertainingly combine.

“Otus” wonderfully shows where the journey is going, takes nine and a half minutes and mixes djent riffing with amazingly classic, clear prog fanfares. The hectic, rhythmically struck bass is particularly catchy, but this complex bastard with a tool beat and TesseracT-like explosiveness could hardly be further away from such suggested funk ideas. The stark opposite is called “Blud” and immediately jumps with his bare ass in your face. Pure, unfiltered rage, post-black metal extremes, math madness and constantly high tempos collide with harmonic insertions, with ominous caesuras, with the constant striving for the next insane act.

The latest prank is framed by two very quiet numbers. “Agora” surprises with its reduction, acoustic guitars and string instruments, emphatically mystical and aloof. “Eristys” seems to take this further, but works with occasional cinematic soundtrack elements – another exciting, if comparatively harmonious, break in style. There is more than enough of that in “Stegodon”, as the driving force for a huge modern prog anthem, full of technical brilliance and wit. There’s also a lot of tension in the title song. “Urian” occasionally rolls over, plays with staccato-like cyber-mathcore, opens the heart to breakneck descents and hints at space chic.

Overwhelming? And how, but at the same time so worthwhile: “Urian” once again tears down supposed / imaginary boundaries with gusto, skilfully goes over the top and wrests fresh facets from even well-established extremes. The Hirsch Effect introduces surprisingly catchy, classic-proggy ideas, only to be even rougher and more complicated at the same time. It takes a while for the latest blow to sink in, but once again it’s worth it. Although it is known that even more is possible here, the trio continues to settle at a high, damn high level.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: September 29, 2023

Available via: Long Branch Records (SPV)

Website: thehirscheffekt.de

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thehirscheffekt

Category: Magazin, Reviews

