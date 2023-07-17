The History and Significance of Tattoos: Celebrating International Tattoo Day

By: Eddilí Hierro Núñez

Hoy is celebrated International Tattoo Dayone of the artistic expressions oldest that have existed. Currently, it is very popular, although it is still an act criticized by conservative people.

This is why there is an ephemeris, to celebrate the ink embodied in the skin, which emerged in the United States known as National Tattoo Day extending over the years in a commemoration of international significance.

They discover the oldest tattoos on Egyptian mummies (External Source)

Tattoo history

It is estimated that the first tattoos arose in the year 2.160 aBefore Christ (BC) with important findings in mummies from the culture egyptianwhose people are believed to have been the inventors of the tattoos.

In addition, the objective of his practice was medical: just as engraving the figure of an animal repelled its attacks, tattooing could also serve to prevent disease.

Thus, the origin of the tattoo is located in Egypt, where since its inception they were given a symbolism important.

The Japanese associated the tattoo with criminals (External Source)

Did you know that in the year 1000 B.C. C the Japanese associated the tattoo with criminals and delinquents?

Evidence of this practice is not only found in ancient Egyptbut already in the year 1.000 a.C. The Japanese tattooed themselves, for them, this act was associated with criminals and delinquents, who boasted of their achievements and their character with these marks. On the contrary, in the ancient china They were used as decoration and for aesthetic reasons.

Martin Hildebrandt (Fuente externa)

Who was one of the pioneers in the professional tattoo studio?

Martin Hildebrandt was a pioneer in tattooduring the years of the american civil war he made a name for himself tattooing soldiers on both sides. He took advantage of this prestige years later, in 1875to open the first tattoo studio in the country, in New York.

The tattoo artist must use gloves to ensure the health of the patient (External Source)

Be careful, apply the safety precautions suggested by the Mayo Clinic!

Los tattoos they have become a more common practice than before; however, you should not take risks lightly. Understanding the basic safety precautions will allow you to be informed and look for a professional prepared to avoid damage to health, so it is necessary to take the following into account:

Who does the tattoos? Go to a reputable tattoo studio that employs properly trained people.Does the tattoo artist wear gloves? Make sure the tattoo artist washes their hands and wears a new pair of protective gloves for each procedure.Does the artist use the right equipment? Make sure the tattoo artist removes the needle and tubes from the sealed packages before your procedure begins.Does the professional sterilize non-disposable equipment? Make sure the artist uses a sterilizer (autoclave) for non-disposable equipment between clients.

