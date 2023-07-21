the history of Ortegoza, figure of Talleres

Only when he scored that memorable goal for River in September of last year, at the Monumental, the name of Ulises Ortegoza sounded as much as in the few hours that elapsed since the 1-0 victory this Thursday night against the Argentine soccer champion, in Mendoza, for the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup.

It is not for less. It is that the 26-year-old central midfielder, born in San Nicolás de los Arroyos, ripped it apart. He did them all: it was a clean start, he associated well with Diego Valoyes and Rodrigo Garro, he reached the rival area with speed and risk, he tried from the outside, he assisted, he could have converted, he went down to help recover the ball and much more.

He was the first of the “T” in fouls received (4), in duels won (9) and in completed innings (3/3), in addition to recovering 7 balls. His statistics speak for themselves and refer to a player in clear evolution and who is reaching the football balance that he needed

He had already won the position from Ecuadorian Alan Franco midway through the tournament, when from date 14 of the Professional League Tournament, against Rosario Central, coach Javier Gandolfi decided to give him more clues, understanding that he was the ideal companion for Rodrigo Villagra. He was in frank growth and evolution. But he needed a performance like this, against River and in a game that the soccer country watched on television, so that it would have an unusual media impact and the major port media would take notice of him again.

And that now they reiterate a very particular life story like his, which led him to start playing in big football at the age of 21, in Los Andes, already big and without having played in inferiors. A player who, from playing for “coke and sandwiches”, from selling piglets or lambs, from being a construction assistant to his bricklayer father, ended up at Talleres in mid-2022, when the club’s scouts, who had already been following him, passed on all the reports to Andrés Fassi, so that the albiazul president decided to pull the strings to get him out of Gimnasia de Mendoza, in the First National.

A story that was compiled and rescued in detail this week by the Talleres en Mundo D podcast. And that deserves to be told in some of its most outstanding episodes, in the dialogue that Ulises had with the journalist Hugo García.

Ortegoza, from Talleres and his family

“My family is very humble and soccer fans. Ever since I can remember, I was always with a ball. Since he was in the walker, he walked with a ball on his feet. So always, and obviously being a boy, since I was a boy my dream was to play. But the truth is that I never imagined that it would happen the way it did, getting to play in the first division for a club as big as Talleres. It is a source of pride for me, for my family, for the kids from the neighborhood, from my city. No one in the family had arrived. I worked as a bricklayer with my father, with his friends, I had to contribute to the family economy. I had to paint, I had to put durlock, we did what we needed at that time, the problem was when there was no work. But for all that I had to go through, you want to get the message across that everything in life can be achieved, as long as you set your mind to it and are willing to give up many things and make sacrifices so that things go well for you.”

Ortegoza, from Talleres, playing for piglets

“In San Nicolás I played in the pasture, on dirt courts, with a little bit of grass. He played for the piglets and the lambs, for the soda and the sandwich. I played in the neighborhood championships until I was 18, when I started playing in the local league at a club in the area where some friends played. I played for a few years until Silvia Latoff, my current representative, saw me. She took me out of San Nicolás and took me to Los Andes. I had no choice but to try. And that’s where it all started. I went to a test, because of my age they had to decide quickly whether to stay or not, because they had to have a contract. The coach who was there at the time and the leadership also liked me. So well, I had to start from very low, I had to fight a lot, everything was very uphill for me, I had no inferiors, it was just going, training and playing. But hey, we were able to pass all the tests”.

Ortegoza, from Talleres and his complicated exit from Gimnasia La Plata

“Then came my time at Gimnasia de Mendoza, where luckily I was able to score some goals and it went well. The truth is that leaving Gymnastics became complicated.. It was understandable, because they didn’t want to leave me, they always put obstacles in the way. I stood up saying that I wanted to play here, in Talleres. The offer that they had made to the Mendoza club was also useful, because there it was difficult for us to collect on time. They knew that it meant a very big opportunity for me. The truth is that I did not understand how they would not let me go. But hey…from the first day I came here they wanted to know the prize I would receive”.

Ortegoza and its adaptation to Talleres

“Then came the call for workshops. Everything about my arrival at the club was very crazy, everything very fast. I still can’t believe that in two or three years I was already playing in the First Division. At the beginning it was quite difficult for me to get into the physical rhythm of the First Division. That’s why it took me a bit to adapt and be able to add minutes, little by little. But thank God I never had muscle injuries, nothing like that. I’ve been getting loose a lot and that helped me. Later I think that the difference was made with character, the personality that one forges when coming from below, when you know that every grain of sand costs, so one highly values ​​all the rewards that football brings you. I was able to buy my first car when I was already in Workshops, so imagine”.

Ortegoza and his present in Talleres

“Being able to add minutes this tournament was very good for me. I think I have grown a lot, always based on effort and sacrifice. I think that now I am at the level of a club like Talleres. The truth is I am very happy, and taking advantage of every day with my colleagues. One is learning day by day with them, who have a lot of experience and also taking advantage of the opportunities that I have to play. I felt very good, so I’m very happy to finish this first part of the year like this. I hope to start the other tournament in the same way. That is my individual goal to stay, try to consolidate myself and give everything when it’s my turn to play”

He guessed what was going to happen in the Talleres-River of the Copa Argentina 2023

About the end of the podcast, Ulises referred to the game that was coming against River. He noted that he was confident that the “T” could beat River again, as happened in September of last year.

“Playing against the best team in Argentina motivates us. We know that they have great players, of many ranks, but we also have our weapons and we can beat them. The last game we played we did it equal to equal. I think we won well. And we are going to Mendoza to win it again,” said Ortegoza.

No sooner said than done. His wish came true, although this time he did not have to convert, surely a minor fact for him, because he broke it, he was the figure of the team and showed why today he is an undisputed starter for Talleres.

