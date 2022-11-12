New entry in the hit action-thriller seriesChase 4》Release the official notice!Keanu ReevesThe man played by John Wick returned, the fight was upgraded, he used the nunchaku to fight with the newly joined Donnie Yen, “you’re going to die”, “maybe not”, then let’s start the fight.





The film will continue The story of John Wick after his death, challenged his deadliest opponent in the fourth installment. With the ever-increasing price of his head, John Wick began to confront the global high-profile, seeking the most beneficial members of the underground forces from New York to Paris, Osaka to Berlin.

The film is being directed by Chad Stahelsky, the director of the “Chase” series, and written by Shay Hatton (“Chase 3”) and Michael Finch (“Code 47”). Keanu Reeves “John Wick”, Ian McShane “Winston”, Lawrence Fishburne “Bory King” and Lance Redick “Curon” return.

Newly joined are,Donnie YenStarring as Kane, Bill Skarsgard as Marquez, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Shamir Anderson as Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Scott Adkins as Killa, Mark Zarrow as Sheidi, Clancy Brown, Natalie Turner, Aimée Kwan, Jackie Mishra and more also star.

Video has been archivedReleased in North America on March 24, 2023。

