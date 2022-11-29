Original title: The hit animated sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Universe (Part 1)” exposed new stills “Little Black Spider” Miles debut

Sohu Entertainment News Sony’s hit animation “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel “Spider-Man: Cross Universe (Part 1)” released new stills, “Little Black Spider” Miles and his parents debuted. It is reported that the film will have six different styles.

The story takes the Marvel comic character teenager Miles Morales as the protagonist, telling the story of the teenager growing up in the struggle against powerful evil forces, and eventually becoming a member of the Spider-Man group. At that time, the six Spider-Man will appear in the same frame as never before. It has been scheduled to be released in North America on June 2, 2023.

