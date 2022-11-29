Home Entertainment The hit animated sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Universe (Part 1)” reveals new stills of “Little Black Spider” Miles debut_Story_Junior_Parents
Entertainment

The hit animated sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Universe (Part 1)” reveals new stills of “Little Black Spider” Miles debut_Story_Junior_Parents

by admin
The hit animated sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Universe (Part 1)” reveals new stills of “Little Black Spider” Miles debut_Story_Junior_Parents
2022-11-29 14:58

Source: Sohu Movies

Original title: The hit animated sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Universe (Part 1)” exposed new stills “Little Black Spider” Miles debut

Sohu Entertainment News Sony’s hit animation “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel “Spider-Man: Cross Universe (Part 1)” released new stills, “Little Black Spider” Miles and his parents debuted. It is reported that the film will have six different styles.

The story takes the Marvel comic character teenager Miles Morales as the protagonist, telling the story of the teenager growing up in the struggle against powerful evil forces, and eventually becoming a member of the Spider-Man group. At that time, the six Spider-Man will appear in the same frame as never before. It has been scheduled to be released in North America on June 2, 2023.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Zhidu shares: the current main application scenarios are blockchain supply chain finance and Metaverse related business_ Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

Carlo Casalegno: 45 years since the political murder....

The re-creation of “The Wind Blows Pinellia” with...

Rick Owens x Dr. Martens 1460, 1918 Joint...

Will Smith Talks ‘Emancipation’, First New Film After...

Descalzi, Eni: “Hvo vegetable fuel is suitable for...

Zhang Yixing led the MetaMoon Music Festival to...

Looking forward to new domestic films in 2023-...

Hailai Amu’s “Encircling the Fire Concert” sings ten...

The movie “The Exorcist of the Dragon Ma...

PlayStation announces new promotional film, first-party masterpiece to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy