Financial Associated Press, October 12 (Reporter Chen Chen)Recently, the theme of the main theme has once again “swept” the film and television drama market, and the hit judicial drama “Bottom Line” also ushered in its finale yesterday. TV drama industry insiders told the Cailian Press that since the “Awakening Age” was popular last year, “youth, positive energy, and rejuvenation” have gradually become the characteristics of the main theme film and television dramas, and can be liked by young audiences.

According to Maoyan Professional Edition, “Bottom Line” was produced by Hunan Provincial Radio and Television Station and was launched on Mango TV (Mango Supermedia, 300413.SZ), iQiyi and other platforms. Among them, Mango TV has accumulated over 1.3 billion views and a Douban score of 8.3 , for 20 consecutive days, the popularity of Maoyan has been stable, and the number of broadcasts and word-of-mouth “double harvest”.

With the conclusion of “The Bottom Line”, the film and television drama market in the fourth quarter will also enter the “gift file”. Currently, Huace Film and Television (300133.SZ) produces “Top 20 Gift Plays” and “Our Ten Years”. Since its launch, Mango TV has reached 30 million views.

“Under the guidance of the current market trends and the active support of policies, the main theme film and television dramas are developing more and more prosperous, including this year’s hot “The World“, “Happiness to Ten Thousand Homes” and the recent hit “The Bottom Line” Etc., the creation of such works is more derived from life, pays attention to social hotspots, and can have a strong emotional resonance with the audience.” The aforementioned person further stated.

In recent years, the “schedule effect” has become more and more obvious in the film and television drama market. A film and television producer told a reporter from the Financial Associated Press that according to the rhythm of the emergence of popular dramas in recent years, the film and television drama market has formed three schedules that are prone to “explosive models”: the Spring Festival, the summer and the end of the year. . Similar to movies, the Spring Festival stalls are dominated by “realistic themes, family fun” dramas, the summer vacation stalls are dominated by “ancient puppet dramas and youth themed” dramas, and the end of the year is basically dominated by “gift stalls” around November.

In Q4 2022, in the film list released by platforms such as iQIYI, there are many main themes and realistic themes listed, and the main theme trend will strike again. According to a reporter from the Financial Associated Press, iQIYI, the crime-themed drama “Hurricane” and the aviation-themed drama “Walking to the Wind” jointly produced by iQIYI and Huace Film and Television are to be broadcast; in terms of Tencent Video, Huace Film and Television The “Light Chaser” and the legal inspection-themed drama “Prosecution Elite” are to be broadcast; on Mango TV, the medical drama “Extraordinary Doctor” directed by Lu Chuan; on Youku, the youth history theme “Our Southwest Associated University” is also on the air. It is expected to be broadcast online in the fourth quarter.

