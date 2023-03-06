Original title: Hollywood action movie “Daho Beauty Warrior” is scheduled to be released nationwide on April 14

Sohu Entertainment News The Hollywood action movie “The Lady Warrior of Daho” jointly produced by Sony Pictures’ Samsung Pictures and Canada’s One Entertainment is officially scheduled to be released nationwide on April 14, and the movie’s trailer and poster will be released simultaneously. Starring Academy Award winner Viola Davis, the film is created by an all-female gold medal team. It tells the story of an all-female army formed by the female general Naniska, who is brave and fearless and resists foreign enemies.

The female general carries a sword on her shoulders and goes out to fight the strongest women’s army “Either fight or die”

“We are not afraid of anyone, nor are we afraid of pain!” The film shows the shocking battle and growth of the beautiful Daho warriors led by the black female general Naniska. In the preview, General Naniska did not flinch in the face of the eyeing foreign invaders. With the support of the belief of “fight or die”, she devoted herself to training the next generation of recruits and helping them grow into brave and fearless predators. . The trailer shows the majestic momentum of the film and the invincible bravery of the female fighters. Whether it is head-to-head melee combat or a deadly cold weapon battle, the super fighting power shown by the female fighters makes adrenaline soar. , hooked.

The fixed-file poster released by the film uses orange and gold as the main color, and the bloody texture rushes to the face. General Naniska stands in the center with a saber on her shoulder, with a resolute look, firm will, and muscular muscles. The golden armor shines brightly, which is very visually impactful. The African saber on her shoulder is even more aggressive, reflecting the image of a female warrior. They are ready to go. In the film, from hand-to-hand combat, hand-to-hand duels to hot and cold weapon battles will be staged in turn. This strongest women’s army is about to gather, adhering to the belief of “the brave is invincible”, rise up to resist the enemy, and vow to fight to the end!

Created by an all-female gold medal team "The Lady Warrior of Daho" is directed by the female director Gina Prince-Bythewood. The core creators including the director, producer, screenwriter and photography are all female filmmakers. The Oscar winner and the Emmy Award winner Viola Davis ("Fences," "Suicide Squad") leads the lead, and an all-female gold-medal team behind the stage and behind the scenes worked together. 56-year-old Viola Davis has almost no stand-in to complete high-intensity action scenes. In order to play this role well, she will do 90 hours of strength training and 150 minutes of martial arts training 5 days a week to make her body stronger. strong. During the filming, Viola even suffered the pain of a ruptured cruciate ligament, but still insisted on doing 96% of the action scenes by herself, and won the Golden Globe nomination for the 7th time for this film. She said that this film made people realize the power of women again, and it was a great happiness to work with a group of women in the crew. "From them, I saw the future, self-confidence, self-love, their vision and goals." After the film was released overseas, the Rotten Tomatoes score was 94%, the popcorn index reached 99%, and the global box office exceeded 92 million US dollars. From director Gina Prince-Bythewood, "The Belle of Daho" stars Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy winner Viola Davis ("Fences," "Suicide Squad"). Sheena Lynch ("Captain Marvel," "No Time to Die"), John Boyega ("Star Wars Episode IX"), Helo Fiennes-Tiffin ("Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince") etc. co-starred. The film will be released on big screens across the country on April 14, so stay tuned.

