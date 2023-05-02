The Hollywood Writers Guild called a strike

He Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) have not reached an agreement after several days of negotiations, so the Hollywood scriptwriters will begin a strike that could paralyze the audiovisual industry.

“Although our Negotiating Committee began this process with the intention of reaching a fair agreement, the responses from the studies have been totally insufficient given the existential crisis that writers face,” the WGA posted on its Twitter account after ad.

In Hollywood, they “just don’t understand” what Amazon’s strategy is

The union also announced that the pickets will begin on Tuesday afternoon and made a united appeal to its members. The WGA claims approximately 600 million dollars in salary increases and other benefits, such as “residuals”, the compensation that a team member receives every time their product is broadcast on television again and which, according to the union, have been diminished by “streaming” platforms, reports EFE.

The last writers’ strike that the industry went through occurred in 2007 and lasted for more than a month, which meant a loss of $2.1 billion and the dismissal of 37,000 professionals.

