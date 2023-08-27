The Home of the Heart: Exploring Dunhuang Art and Culture in Shanghai

The Home of the Heart is Dunhuang—Dunhuang Art Creation Talk Held in Shanghai

Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter Chen Junyu

A recent event called “Dunhuang is where the heart is – Dunhuang Art Creation Talk” took place at the Shanghai Book Fair as a part of the Shanghai International Literature Week. The event brought together Gu Chunfang, a professor at Peking University School of Art, Mao Shanyu, a famous Shanghai Opera performer, and Zheng Dasheng, a renowned director, to discuss Dunhuang’s impact on various artistic domains such as literature, drama, and film.

Although all three participants are from Shanghai, they all share a deep connection with Dunhuang, a city located in the northwest of China. Gu Chunfang, in particular, shared her experiences of visiting the Mogao Grottoes in 2014, where she was personally received by Teacher Fan Jinshi, known as the “Daughter of Dunhuang.” This encounter inspired her to write the book “My Heart is in Dunhuang: Fan Jinshi’s Self-narration,” which resonated with readers nationwide and received numerous awards.

In addition to books, Gu Chunfang also wrote a children’s literature titled “Dunhuang Spirit Dog,” inspired by the dogs depicted in Dunhuang’s murals. This heartfelt story about a puppy’s miraculous recovery after a car accident demonstrates Gu Chunfang’s dedication to creating meaningful works for children.

Another participant, Mao Shanyu, was captivated by Fan Jinshi’s life story and decided to showcase it on the stage. She faced challenges in presenting Dunhuang’s rich cultural heritage and the lives of scholars and painters in the Shanghai Opera. However, the spirit of Mogao gave her the courage to persevere in creating the opera movie “Daughter of Dunhuang,” which she had been working on for ten years.

Director Zheng Dasheng discussed the aesthetic challenges of translating stage plays to film. He emphasized the need for constant revision and optimization to create exceptional works of art. Furthermore, Gu Chunfang’s book series, “Everyone’s Aesthetic Education Course,” caught his attention for its ability to encompass various research fields and present complex content in a simple and accessible manner. He recognized it as a continuation of the spirit of Chinese aesthetic education.

Overall, the participants agreed that beauty is derived from wisdom and virtue, and Dunhuang’s cultural heritage embodies this beauty. Inspired by individuals like Fan Jinshi, they believe that by embracing this beauty and spirit, the Chinese nation will flourish. Ultimately, their discussions on Dunhuang’s art and culture shed light on the profound impact it has on various artistic mediums.

The event provided an opportunity for attendees to delve into the essence of Dunhuang’s artistic legacy and its significance in contemporary Chinese society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

