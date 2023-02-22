Home Entertainment The Horror Comedy “Cocaine Bear” released a special episode of survival in the wild Cocaine Bear_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

The Horror Comedy “Cocaine Bear” released a special episode of survival in the wild Cocaine Bear_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
The Horror Comedy “Cocaine Bear” released a special episode of survival in the wild Cocaine Bear_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
“Cocaine Bear”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on February 23, according to foreign media reports, the horror comedy “Cocaine Bear” released a special feature, what happens when the bear is high? run! Directed by Elizabeth Banks, starring Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Taylor Ferguson, etc., released in North America on February 24 .

Adapted from a true story: In Kentucky, USA, in 1985, a bear ate the contents of a duffel bag containing more than 70 pounds of cocaine thrown from a plane by local drug dealer Andrew Thornton. The bear was later found dead. Drug overdose.

An eccentric gang of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens gather in the Georgia woods as a 500-pound apex predator ingests a staggering amount of cocaine and spurs more hits and more. Bloody atrocities.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)

See also  Idols, singers, actors, how to get out of the 10,000 kinds of future of virtual people | Small Summit Review 02_music_content_team

You may also like

Ghostface Killer Comeback “Scream 6” reveals new poster...

[Evening News]Chen Chen, the actor of Beibei in...

Yu-Ning Tsao confesses her love to Wang Jing...

Game Changers, new exhibition at the Enzo Ferrari...

Dingdong Audio is officially listed as Avid ALP...

Heavocity releases unprecedented Uncharted 88 percussion library

Sold out for Vermeer: ​​tickets for the retrospective...

On February 23, the zodiac ox, zodiac chicken,...

Gucci inaugurates the first Italian hub of circular...

2023 Wuxi Dangkou Folk Music Festival Official Announcement...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy