Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on February 23, according to foreign media reports, the horror comedy “Cocaine Bear” released a special feature, what happens when the bear is high? run! Directed by Elizabeth Banks, starring Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Taylor Ferguson, etc., released in North America on February 24 .

Adapted from a true story: In Kentucky, USA, in 1985, a bear ate the contents of a duffel bag containing more than 70 pounds of cocaine thrown from a plane by local drug dealer Andrew Thornton. The bear was later found dead. Drug overdose.

An eccentric gang of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens gather in the Georgia woods as a 500-pound apex predator ingests a staggering amount of cocaine and spurs more hits and more. Bloody atrocities.

