On December 30, Jiang Peng, a friend of the well-known host Fu Dayong, posted a message to mourn his friend, revealing that Fu Dayong, who was only 42 years old, passed away at 16:00 on December 30 after two years of fighting brain cancer.

It is reported that Fu Dayong was born in a Chinese family in Shenyang, Liaoning, and was admitted to the Communication University of China when he grew up. After graduation, he successively worked as a program host on CCTV, Beijing Satellite TV, Liaoning Satellite TV, Shandong Satellite TV and other TV stations. He hosted the Spring Festival Gala of Liaoning Satellite TV twice in 2006 and 2010, and then hosted the Spring Festival Gala of Shandong Satellite TV. The host of gold-medal programs such as Shandong Satellite TV’s “First Voice”, Liaoning Satellite TV’s “Who Is the Protagonist” and “Star Turns Up” has rich hosting experience and is deeply loved by the audience.

