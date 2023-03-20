Pay attention, this photo of a couple has gone crazy on the Internet:

The old factory street style, with a strong sense of 90s atmosphere, but the reason why they became popular overnight, you may not imagine——

These two are not real! It is generated by AI with one click!

(Whether you look at it at first glance or zoom in, you will feel that it is a real person taken with a camera!)

This is the god-defying skill unlocked by the latest V5 version of Midjourney.

Even the most criticized hand of AI painting,This time, I can hold it completely.。

And many netizens didn’t believe that it was drawn by AI at first, so they personally entered the prompt words to verify:

A pair of young Chinese lovers, wearing jackets and jeans, sitting on the roof, the background is Beijing in the 1990s, and the opposite building can be seen —v 5 —s 250 —q 2.

A young Chinese couple in jackets and jeans sits on a roof in the background of Beijing in the 1990s with a view of the opposite building – V 5 – S 250 – Q 2.

After experiencing it myself, many netizens really called out this time:

Human painters don’t live.

Scared the hell out of me.

lifelike

The Chinese couples in the 90s were fake, but what about the modern version?

Change the year in the prompt word to 2023:

Whether it’s the fashionable ripped pants, the trendy hairstyle, or the building environment in the background, all of them are brought back to the present.

There is also this:

△From [email protected]谷大白话

Some people even feel that the eyes of the characters are changing according to different times.

And the degree of fidelity has deceived many netizens:

Of course, “European and American Love Story” is also a no-brainer:

Of course, everyone is most concerned about how the “hand” draws.

Therefore, a netizen specifically increased the difficulty to test this ability of Midjourney V5.

For example, a full-body portrait of an Indian beauty showing her hands:

It’s definitely at the studio blockbuster level.

Regenerate thumbs up:

Not only did not pull the hips,Even Midjourney can reflect the focus of the lens.

So what about just generating hands?

This time, it can be said that it did not disappoint everyone:

Midjourney can be said to have amazed everyone this time, but some netizens are curious, what will happen to the performance of another heavyweight player, Stable Diffusion?

No, a netizen made a mirror image with Stable Diffusion:

The effect seems to be good too?

Why is the effect so explosive

Why did Midjourney’s update after 4 months suddenly increase the effect to such a “scary” level? What specific things have been updated?

Overall, the most obvious ones are the following three updates:

more realistic details

More styles to choose from

farewell can’t draw hands

First of all, the details. The picture below shows the effects generated by V3, V4, and V5 from left to right. It can be said that it is getting closer and closer to the photo effect.

△Source: arstechnica

Not only that, when there are close-ups of the face, the V5 can handle various skin textures and light and shadow effects, such as reflections, glare and shadows.

In the Discord release notes, Midjourney also pointed out that compared to the V4 version, the V5 version will have more styles to choose from, and the resolution has also increased by 2 times.

For style, you can choose from 0 to 1000, stylize 0=photo, stylize 1000=more artistic.

And V5 will be more sensitive to prompt words, and generate better and effective pictures with less and more concise text.

More importantly, with this upgrade, Midjourney can be regarded as getting rid of the label of “can’t draw hands”. It is no longer useful to judge AI drawing by looking at the number of fingers (Doge).

It is worth mentioning that, previously, someone has solved the problem of AI painters through Stable Diffusion+ControlNet.

However, there are also netizens who come out to open the bar. Although the fingers are drawn correctly, they can still be distinguished by looking at the details carefully:

The thumb is still a bit too long.

Of course, in addition to the obvious upgrades above, Midjourney V5 has also updated some small details.

A machine learning blogger specially listed a table to compare V4 and V5.

△From @Lars Nielsen

For example, in the latest V5 version, the functions of repeating and tile-laying painting are back. In the V4 version, this function is officially banned.

In addition, the size generated by Midjourney V5 is also more free. The narrow and long images such as 1:3 and 5:1 below are generated by V5, and even 1:10 images can be generated (if you want).

In contrast to the V4 version, the size is limited between 1:2 and 2:1.

Well, if this is the case, maybe the creation screen of a certain movie in the future is generated by Midjourney V5.

In addition, the V5 version can also manually adjust the weight of the image. For example, if you input an image, you can manually enter the value to determine the degree to which it affects the final image.

How to get started

Midjourney is currently in the public beta stage. Through Discord’s robot instructions, AI will help you generate 4 images you want according to the prompt words.

Specifically, after joining the test, in the novice channel, you can use the /image command to enter prompt words.

However, if you want to play the V5 version of Midjourney now, you must first recharge and become a paying user.

(any gear can be charged)

Add -v 5 to the prompt or select “V5” from /settings, and you can try this latest model~

like this:

Ah, by the way, if you don’t know how to write prompt words, maybe you can ask GPT-4.

Reference link:

[1] https://twitter.com/mranti/status/1637326003927396352

[2] https://twitter.com/heybarsee/status/1636766986809282561?s=46&t=6eepxw1G6XRQ7VO0ANjJWg

[3] https://twitter.com/TheCartelDel/status/1636262759947210753

[4] https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2023/03/ai-imager-midjourney-v5-stuns-with-photorealistic-images-and-5-fingered-hands/

[5] https://bootcamp.uxdesign.cc/midjourney-v5-is-here-so-whats-new-df3f3a645295?gi=062e86694934

[6] https://weibo.com/5119715209/4881021646409834?wm=3333_2001&from=10D3193010&sourcetype=weixin