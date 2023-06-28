The hot summer drama is youthful and eye-catching-Entertainment-中工网

Original Title: “Long Wind Crossing”, “Secretly Can’t Hide” and “Lord Snow Eagle” debut (quote)

The hot drama of the summer vacation is youthful and dazzling (theme)

With the arrival of the summer vacation, a batch of new dramas such as “Long Wind Crossing”, “Can’t Hide Secretly” and “Lord Snow Eagle” have started broadcasting, attracting the attention of young audiences. In the last summer file, the popularity of “Meng Hua Lu” and “Cang Lan Jue” is still fresh in people’s memory. Will there be “popular models” in this year’s summer file? What kind of content reserves and “arrangements” will the major platforms have in this schedule?

Text/Guangzhou Daily all-media reporter Mo Siqige

The data is eye-catching, and the start of the summer file breaks the record

In this year’s TV drama market, the “out of the circle” of “Hurricane” and “The Long Season” left a deep impression on the audience. The “out of the circle” of good dramas depends on topics and data. This year’s summer season has just started, and two dramas have achieved outstanding results.

Among them, the costume drama “Long Wind Crossing” broke through 10,000 at the peak of iQiyi’s content popularity 41 hours after its broadcast, becoming the drama with the fastest popularity in the history of the station, and also the second popularity of iQiyi this year after “Hurricane”. Thousands of works. Yin Tao, the director of the play, wrote with emotion: “Such a miracle is the greatest recognition for all our cast and crew.”

As the first work of Youku’s summer season, “Secretly Can’t Hide” had nearly 5 million reservations before it went live, and its popularity exceeded 10,000 within 30 hours after it went live. These two figures have set a new Youku modern idol drama broadcast record, and The popularity of the series reached the top of the major lists.

In Tencent Video, “The Shining She” is currently at the top of the hit list, while the current data performance of “Lord Snow Eagle” is inconsistent with audience expectations.

Audience Segmentation, Different Viewers’ Comments on New Dramas

The summer schedule has a long cycle, and it is a “must fight” for each broadcast platform every year. It is reported that in addition to making good content reserves, the major platforms are also actively exploring the “combination boxing” of rehearsal and broadcasting that can more impress the audience by segmenting the audience.

“Long Wind Crossing”, “Can’t Hide Secretly” and “Lord Snow Eagle” are all aimed at young audiences. “Changfengdu” is adapted from Mo Shubai’s novel of the same name. It tells the story of Liu Yuru (played by Song Yi), the daughter of a cloth merchant, and Gu Jiusi (played by Bai Jingting), who are married by accident. Two people with very different personalities are in a misplaced marriage. , a heartwarming story from mutual conflict to mutual support and mutual healing. Some viewers think that the “refreshing” and “abuse” of the plot of this drama make people want to stop, and the light comedy atmosphere also makes many viewers think it is suitable for “dinner”.

“Can’t Hide Secretly” is adapted from Zhu Ji’s novel of the same name. Zhao Lusi, Chen Zheyuan, Ma Boqian, etc. interpret the throbbing of youth from secret love to two-way rush. Youth secret love stories with realistic themes are also suitable for the tastes of young audiences, and the “sweet pet” atmosphere of youth campus themes also makes student audiences have a strong sense of substitution and resonate.

“Lord Snow Eagle” is also an adaptation of a web novel, and it is not difficult to see the foothold of the show with the label “Hot Blood Growth and Inspirational”. Some viewers affirmed that the work is “eye-catching” and “highly compatible with the male and female protagonists”, but some viewers pointed out that the rhythm of the play is too flat.

In this summer, actors such as Qin Lan and Zhang Yuqi also produced new works called middle-aged idol dramas. The love stories of “30+” sisters are expected to arouse more topics among family audiences. “The Shining She” is adapted from the comic “The Year of Ben San”, which tells about the situation and contradictions of women in the workplace and life. The three female characters in the play have different emotional troubles, and the contrast between “adult love” and “funny famous scenes” makes the play “out of the circle” among mature audiences. The audience said: “The line of love depends on career Above the line, the two strong side by side to engage in business, so it looks good.” “Prosperity Like Brocade” also tells the story of the male and female protagonists facing the business situation together and reaping true love. The core of the story of “I” has triggered polarized evaluations from the audience.

Ready to go, can Gufeng release another “explosive model”

Next, more hot dramas are ready to go, and will be added to the summer schedule one after another. Yesterday, the TV series “Days of Chasing the Light” announced that it will join the competition. The play is a youth inspirational play, telling the story of Hao Nan (played by Guo Jingfei), a teacher who unexpectedly left the teaching industry for three years, leading the students in the college entrance examination class to rekindle the courage to forge ahead and pursue their own brilliant lives. The whole drama was filmed in Huizhou. At that time, the audience will see the familiar “Huizhou elements” on the screen and see the unforgettable appearance of youth.

In addition to youth elements, there are also a large number of costume dramas in the highly anticipated works of the summer file, which can be said to be favored by ancient styles. Major platforms have released film lists one after another, and Youku revealed that dramas such as “The Legend of An Le” and “A Happy Affair in a Sedan Chair” will be broadcast one after another. Among them, “An Le Biography” starring Di Lieba and Gong Jun has high hopes from fans. The TV series “Happy Affair in a Sedan Chair” was originally called “The New Man on the Wrong Sedan Chair Marries the Right Man”. Whether this classic remake can stand up to the old one will definitely spark a topic. iQiyi announced the “graduation season film list” yesterday. The martial arts suspense drama “Lotus Flower House” starring Cheng Yi and Zeng Shunxi, and the ancient mythological light comedy “Seven Occasions Auspiciousness” starring Yang Chaoyue and Ding Yuxi appeared in the film list. In addition, many fans look forward to Bai Lu and Zhang Linghe’s work “Ning’an is like a dream” to meet the audience in the summer file. In terms of Tencent Video, the annual release of “Create Up” film and television in Shanghai announced the trend of many drama series, but it has not yet announced which drama series will be launched in the summer. What netizens are most concerned about is the schedule of popular works such as “Yu Gu Yao”, “Long Lovesickness”, “Lovesickness Order”, “Scorching Merry” and so on. It is worth paying attention to who can become a “hot hit” among these ancient works.

