The hot summer of the electric car, here are the 5 mistakes to avoid

ROME – The high temperatures that are reached in the summer not only put people to the test, but also the batteries of electric cars which risk seeing their autonomy decrease, already a source of so much anxiety for drivers. With extensive experience in the field of electrification Geotab, a leading company in the field of technology for connected vehicles, has identified the five most common mistakes to avoid in the summer to always travel in complete peace of mind.

Plan the itineraries as during the other seasons

In the summer, you will need to spend more time planning itineraries. Furthermore, not taking into account the high temperatures could be a mistake: the heat causes a loss of capacity and therefore of autonomy. Fleet managers and users of electric vehicles need to calculate the range of vehicles differently than the ideal temperature of 21.5°C. For example, the Geotab tool to evaluate the impact of temperature and speed on the autonomy of EVs can be a useful ally.

Ignore the necessary adaptations to the charging process

Another mistake is not to take into account that electric vehicles have to be recharged more slowly and more frequently in the summer. To avoid overcharging, the maximum charging power is automatically adjusted by the vehicle – lowering it – and, if possible, fast charging should be avoided altogether. In hot environments most batteries reach their optimum performance at approximately 80% charge. It may be advisable not to fully charge the batteries. In addition, it is recommended to cool the vehicle interior with air conditioning during charging. In this way, drivers will be able to benefit from pleasant temperatures, and the battery will be preserved for the benefit of autonomy.

Driving frantically

As a general rule, also for safety reasons, drivers should drive as smoothly as possible, avoiding sudden acceleration and braking. In high temperatures, a smooth ride is even more important, as hard acceleration could cause the battery to overheat. As a result, there will be a need for more electricity to be used for cooling, with a negative impact on range.

Park in the sun

For those who drive an electric car, using the first available parking space can prove to be a mistake, trivial as it may seem, EV drivers should prefer parking in the shade, such as in an underground garage, in an atrium or under the roofs. trees. This avoids overheating of the battery, requiring less energy for cooling, increasing autonomy.

Overstressing the car

Certain travel habits can have a negative impact on battery range, especially in summer. The best example is that of air conditioning, which contributes to the higher energy consumption of the vehicle and which should be avoided whenever possible. Alternatively, air-condition the vehicle before starting your journey, always taking care not to set the air to maximum. Other electrical equipment in the car should also be used sparingly. Avoid adding extra weight by removing unnecessary items from the boot, as every extra kilo carried has a negative effect on range.

“To encourage the use of electric vehicles, it is important to identify their peculiarities compared to combustion cars and consequently adapt one’s driving habits – explained Franco Viganò, Italy country manager and strategic channel development director of Geotab – The mobility of the future will be increasingly oriented towards a sustainable model and for this reason we believe it is important to support companies and drivers in the transition to electric, providing them with all the information necessary to understand how to fully exploit the opportunities offered by zero-emission transport, even when external temperatures can be unfavorable”. (Maurilio Rigo)