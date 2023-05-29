Home » “The House of Dreams” releases a new poster Spielberg looks back at his childhood|The House of Dreams_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on May 29th, according to foreign media reports, Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film “The House of Dreams” has released a new poster, which condenses Lao Si’s movie feelings since he was a child. “A dream never to be forgotten”.

The film was launched in North America in November last year, with Gabriel Labelle as Sammy Faberman, Michelle Williams as the mother, Paul Dano as the father, Seth Rowe Root plays the hero’s uncle, Julia Butters plays the hero’s sister Annie, Sam Rechner plays the hero’s high school classmate Chad, and David Lynch also plays.

Spielberg wrote the script with Tony Kushner (“Lincoln”, “Munich”, “West Side Story”) who has collaborated for many years. Parental relationship, he lives in Phoenix, Arizona, like Lao Si.

Sr. himself lived in Phoenix in the late 1950s and early 1960s, shooting home movies and adventure films with his father’s 8mm camera while confronting anti-Semitism.

Spielberg’s family moved to California during high school, and his parents divorced later. He lived with his father, and the tension with his father also became the basis for him to create “ET. Alien, Captain Hook, Jurassic Park, Lincoln, Cat and Mouse and other movies.

