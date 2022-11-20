“Dream House”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 21st, according to foreign media reports, director Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical growth-themed new film “The House of Dreams” released a special feature, and he shared his creative journey. The film has a limited release in New York and Los Angeles, and will expand nationwide on November 23.

A young man who discovers a shocking family secret explores how the magic of cinema can help us see the truth about other people and ourselves.

Newcomer Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Faberman, Michelle Williams as mother, Paul Dano as father, Seth Rogen as uncle, Jolie Ya Butters plays the hero’s sister Anne, Sam Rechner plays the hero’s high school classmate Chad, and David Lynch also plays.

Spielberg wrote the script with Tony Kushner (“Lincoln”, “Munich”, “West Side Story”) who has worked with him for many years. Parental relationship, he lives in Phoenix, Arizona, like Lao Si.

Sr. himself lived in Phoenix in the late 1950s and early 1960s, shooting home movies and adventure films with his father’s 8mm camera while confronting anti-Semitism.

Spielberg’s family moved to California during high school, and his parents divorced later. He lived with his father, and the tension with his father also became the basis for him to create “ET. Alien, Captain Hook, Jurassic Park, Lincoln, Cat and Mouse and other movies.

