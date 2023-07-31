The House of Famous Mexico 2023: Latest Updates and Eliminations from the Reality Show

Title: “Mexican Reality Show ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ Continues to Captivate Audiences with Dramatic Eliminations and Exciting Updates”

In Mexico, the highly-anticipated reality show “La Casa de los Famosos” is taking the nation and the international audience by storm. Following the premiere, the first elimination gala last Sunday left viewers on the edge of their seats, resulting in the departure of one participant. Now, as another elimination looms, here’s a glimpse of what else is in store for the upcoming gala on Sunday.

The latest episode of “La Casa de los Famosos” saw actor Jorge Llosa being eliminated, leaving the “sky team” without their leader. The shocking elimination further intensified the competition among the remaining contestants.

For fans who want to save their favorite participant from elimination, voting is a crucial step. To vote for the participant you want to save, you can visit the official page of “La casa de los famosos México” or use the provided QR code during the galas. Click on the “Votes” section and select the celebrity you wish to support. Cast your vote by clicking on “Send vote” next to the chosen celebrity’s photo. It’s important to note that voting is limited to Mexican territory. However, ViX+ subscribers can vote up to 10 times. Voting is open during pre-galas, galas, and post-galas on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

To ensure you don’t miss any of the thrilling moments from “La Casa de los Famosos,” the reality show can be streamed 24/7 through the website and the ViX streaming platform. Additionally, viewers can tune in to channel 2 of Las Estrellas every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. and catch the show on Channel 5 from Monday to Friday at 10:00 p.m.

In “La Casa de los Famosos,” 14 celebrities, influencers, actors, and presenters compete for a chance to win 4 million pesos. The program follows their two-and-a-half-month journey of living together in the same house. The participants’ daily activities are broadcast live through a streaming channel, capturing every interaction in various areas of the house, including the living room, dining room, terrace, pool, bedrooms, and kitchen.

Among the contestants, the close relationship between Peruvian participant Nicola Porcella and influencer Wendy Guevara has garnered attention. Despite claiming to be good friends, many speculate that their bond may extend beyond the walls of the famous house.

Here are the remaining participants of “La Casa de los Famosos”:

– Paul Stanley

– Raquel Bigorra

– Emilio Osorio

– Wendy Guevara

– Poncho De Nigris

– María Fernanda Quiroz

– Sofia Rivera Torres (eliminated)

– Nicola Porcella

– Héctor André ‘Apio’ Quijano

– Marie Claire Harp (eliminated)

– Jorge Llosa

– Sergio Mayer

– Bárbara Torres

As the intense competition heats up, viewers can also enjoy recommended videos related to “La Casa de los Famosos” for more behind-the-scenes content and updates.

Stay tuned for the next thrilling episode of “La Casa de los Famosos” as the tension rises and participants strive to outshine each other for a chance at the grand prize.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

