Photo courtesy of People’s Literature Publishing House, the new paperback version of “Harry Potter” in all seven volumes

China News Service, Beijing, August 1st (Reporter Ying Ni) On the evening of July 31st, the People’s Literature Publishing House held the 4th “Harry Potter” Reading Night through the online platform, and the total number of viewers exceeded one million. .

The protagonist of this reading night is the seven volumes of the new paperback “Harry Potter” released by the Humanities Society this year. All along, among the numerous editions, the seven-volume paperback edition of “Harry Potter” is the best-selling and most popular among readers. Since its first publication in 2000, the paperback edition has undergone numerous updates.

On the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of the Humanities Society, it innovated again, breathing new life into the paperback “Harry Potter” series: In terms of design, Brian Selznick’s black and white sketch style cover illustration is full of details. A complete painting; the new layout design makes the reading experience more comfortable and allows people to better immerse themselves in the story; the words, words, fonts, and names of the seven novels are unified, and more details can be seen . The new edition not only changes the cover and layout, but also reflects the latest revisions of the book editors and translators.

Photo courtesy of People’s Literature Publishing House on the live broadcast of the “Harry Potter” reading night on the evening of the 31st

The event on the evening of the 31st was based on reading the new paperback version of “Harry Potter” and took the form of academy competitions, allowing “Harry fans” to enjoy the joy of reading and the enthusiasm of the competition. After seven rounds of fierce competition in potions and herbs, magical animals and magical creatures, broomsticks and Quidditch, wands and spells, Muggles and magic, school and study, defense and battle, Ravenclaw Academy finally Won the Academy Cup that night.

Zang Yongqing, president of the People’s Literature Publishing House, introduced that during the 22 years since the publication of the “Harry Potter” series, the Humanities Press has always focused on the development of various editions and peripheral books. edition, full-color picture book, multi-volume, “Hogwarts Library” series, “Fantastic Beasts” series, as well as “A Year of Magic”, “Hogwarts Yearbook”, “Explore Hogwarts”, “Hogwarts” Watts Christmas Pop-up Book, Quest Diagon Alley, Journey to the History of Magic, and Harry Potter Movie Character Books have nearly 20 varieties.

In order to meet the richer and more personalized needs of fans, the Humanities Club will also launch “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” full-color picture book series, “Hogwarts Library” full-color picture book series, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” this year. Special: Magic Handmade Book” and other new varieties. (Finish)

[

责编：张悦鑫 ]