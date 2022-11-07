Photo courtesy of People’s Literature Publishing House for the cover of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” full-color picture book

China News Service, Beijing, November 6th (Reporter Ying Ni) It has been nearly three years since People’s Literature Publishing House launched the fourth full-color picture book “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” in the “Harry Potter” series. , the highly anticipated fifth “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” full-color picture book is finally born.

On the 5th, the Humanities Society held a new book sharing event with the theme of “Drawing the Magical World” at the Page One bookstore in Qianmen, Beijing. The full-color picture book of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” was first published.

Photo courtesy of People’s Literature Publishing House at the new book sharing event

Combining the talents of Kate Greenaway Award winner Jim Kay and 2021 Bologna Best Children’s Book winner Neil Parker, this full-color picture book depicts Harry Potter as guarded by the Order of the Phoenix in Ho Gwartz’s fifth year of life.

According to Wang Ruiqin, editor of the book planning of the “Harry Potter” series, at the beginning of the publication of the full-color picture book of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”, the material provided by the British side was only the electronic version of the picture, and there was no book as a reference. In this case, it is very difficult to achieve the same color and layout as the English version of the book. To this end, the editors, translators, aesthetic editors and typesetting of the People’s Literature Publishing House made repeated debugging and polishing during the publishing process. After half a year of hard work, today’s Chinese version was finally launched. This book has not only re-edited the content, but also has many details more refined than the English version in the final presentation of the actual book.

Speaking of the translation work of the “Harry Potter” series of books, the translator Ma Ainong also expressed a lot of emotion, “It is equivalent to a milestone in all my translation works. 2000 is a very important year for me. Year; because in that year, I began to walk into the magical world of Harry Potter.” Ma Ainong also said: “Countless people are injecting their own creativity into the magical world created by JK Rowling, including the whole world. The two illustrators for coloring books, the creators of the series, and the designers of peripherals and Universal Studios, make ‘Harry Potter’ ever-growing and enduring.”

The two have worked together to complete the paperback edition, hardcover edition, bilingual edition, full-color picture book, 20 volumes, the “Hogwarts Library” series, the “Fantastic Beasts” series, as well as the “Hogwarts Yearbook” and “Explore”. Hogwarts”, “Hogwarts Christmas Pop-up Book”, “Journey to the History of Magic”, “Harry Potter Movie Character Book” and other versions and peripheral books.

The host showed the cartoonist Bai Cha’s “My Emperor” version of “Harry Potter” Photo courtesy of People’s Literature Publishing House

Liu Jing, director of the Art Editing Office of the People’s Literature Publishing House, commented, “Jim Kay presents a more realistic picture style, which is more painterly and more realistic in restoring reality. Neil Parker’s works are more realistic than Jim Kay’s. It is said that the color is relatively simple, the shape is relatively simple, and it has a certain decorative style. This decorative style is also a typical feature of the British book illustration style. The styles of the two artists can be perfectly integrated in the book to achieve a very good effect. .”

As a serious “Ha fan”, young cartoonist Bai Cha expressed his love for the latest coloring book to the audience through a video. In his representative work “Just Like You Can’t Get Rid of Me and Can’t Kill Me” series of picture books, the artistic images of the Emperor and Bazahei are vivid and interesting. In the paintings he showed, Bai Cha brought the atmosphere of the event to a climax with Harry Potter played by Wu Huang, Sirius played by Bazahei and Umbridge played by Oba. (Finish)

