The hundred year clock that never stopped

It has been there for so long that it already goes unnoticed by passers-by. But whoever stands in Roca square, on Roca street and looks straight ahead, can see it. It is the oldest clock in the city of Neuquén and is located in one of the towers of Goverment house. In 2024 it will celebrate 100 years of uninterrupted operation. Only stopped once for a gear change.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

It is a unique piece of exquisite perfection. It’s about a JF Weule pendulum clock and about his story there are two versions. One of them reports that he was brought from Germany in 1909, a year after construction began on the building for the Neuquén Territory police headquarters. The other says that actually, he was brought from the Chos Malal Governoratetogether with the stones that were later used for the construction of the floors of the internal courtyards of Government House.

The truth is that the iconic watch began marking the hours in 1924, when the construction of the building for the police was finished.

Since then, only stopped once, for a few hours, to replace a broken gear. It marks the hour and the hour and a half thanks to a bell that was installed in the tower that overlooks the rock square. Twice a week, an employee goes up to wind it up. He turns the cranks that raise two weights, one from the clock and one from the bell. Once the weights are at the top, every time the exact time is reached they go down. The process takes four days.

The idea of ​​the bell was for the whole town to know the time. But For the governors who had their offices under the clock, it was unbearable. A device had to be placed to lower the volume.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

news news–summary news–55-81″>



